An Inspiring Night at the ‘Imagine Charity Gala’ Celebrating 35 Years of Transforming Lives at His House Children's Home

Board Chairman at His House Children’s Home Alejandro Romillo (left) and 6-time Emmy Award-winning TV news reporter and anchor Laurie Jennings (right) at the 2024 Imagine Charity Gala in Miami. (Photo, His House Children’s Home) Vice President of Latin Business Development at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood Estefania Diaz-Balart (left) and Board Chairman at His House Children’s Home Alejandro Romillo (right) at the 2024 Imagine Charity Gala in Miami. (Photo, His Hou Attendees were able to participate in a live and silent auction that showcased an array of luxury items and experiences igniting a spirit of generosity at the Imagine Charity Gala in Miami. (Photo, His House Children’s Home) New World School of Arts students performed a powerful rendition of “We are the World” at the Imagine Charity Gala in Miami. (Photo, His House Children’s Home) Esteemed members of the South Florida community celebrated 35 years of His House Children’s Home transforming the lives of children in foster care at the Imagine Charity Gala in Miami. (Photo, His House Children’s Home)

South Florida Unites to Support Raising Funds for Children in Foster Care

The task is daunting, but the staff is clearly committed to providing these young people with the tools to help them recover from the trauma and lead successful lives.” — Laurie Jennings

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- His House Children's Home, a leading non-profit dedicated to restoring the lives of children in foster care, celebrated its Imagine Charity Gala presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.The evening brought together esteemed members of the South Florida community for a night of elegance, reflection and heartfelt support, marking another successful milestone in the organization's 35-year mission to provide healing and hope to children in need.His House is the largest residential campus in the State of Florida providing a safe place to live for hundreds of children, often a last-recourse safe-haven for our community’s most vulnerable and at-risk youth.Laurie Jennings, 6-time Emmy Award-winning TV news reporter and anchor, captivated and energized the audience as the evening’s emcee. Jennings brought her signature warmth and professionalism, guiding the night’s program with grace and helping to amplify the mission of His House Children's Home.“I was deeply moved when I visited and learned more about His House Children’s Home,” added Laurie Jennings. “The task is daunting, but the staff is clearly committed to providing these young people with the tools to help them recover from the trauma and lead successful lives.”The evening showcased powerful testimonials from former residents who have gone on to lead successful lives and careers, celebrating the transformative work of His House Children's Home. It also included an incredible musical and dance performance by students from the New World School of the Arts in the connection, with an inspiring rendition of "We Are the World," among other pieces, showcasing the potential of the children living at His House. The overwhelming support from the attendees will have a lasting impact, helping to shape the future care and opportunities for these children for years to come.“I wanted to work at His House to give back. I’ve been connected to this place for many years, having come from a home affected by domestic violence. His House raised me and shaped me into who I am today,” said D’Angelo Dorsett. “I was searching for my identity, and they gave me the direction and support I needed to succeed. Before arriving at His House, there was always a shortage of food at home. At His House, there was plenty to eat, and even a PlayStation. It felt like a breath of fresh air, and the role models here helped change my outlook on life.”D’Angelo lived at His House for four years before aging out at 18. At 21, he returned to work as a childcare professional, giving back to the place that raised thousands of children just like him.“The community’s support for our gala was truly humbling,” says Silvia Smith-Torres, CEO of His House Children’s Home. “The moneys raised will be utilized to help bring healing to a population that knows little except trauma. Our goal is to bring generational change to these extraordinary survivors.”###About His House Children's Home:His House Children’s Home is a non-profit, faith-based organization dedicated to restoring the lives of children from newborn to 18 years of age. Licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families and contracted by Citrus Family Care Network in Miami-Dade/Monroe and ChildNet in Broward County, His House has brought stability to the lives of over 24,000 children for more than 35 years. As a frontline provider of residential and child placement services, His House operates in a community type campus setting with a 232-bed capacity, caring for children removed from their homes due to abandonment, abuse, or neglect.For more information, please visit us at https://www.hhch.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.