Allen Morris Co. Launches Sales and Office/Retail Leasing at Ziggurat in Coconut Grove

Mixed-use development in the heart of Coconut Grove also includes enhancements to Kirk Munroe Park and surrounding areas

With Ziggurat, we are creating an architectural landmark that celebrates Coconut Grove’s rich heritage, using native materials and world-class design to integrate into the downtown village.” — Spencer Morris, President of Allen Morris Co.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allen Morris Co. , one of the leading real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., has launched sales at Ziggurat , a mixed-use development that will enhance the heart of Coconut Grove, while ensuring homage to the area’s deep history and heritage.To be located on 1.7 acres, at 3101 Grand Avenue, at the intersection of Grand Avenue, Matilda Street and Florida Ave, Ziggurat will include office, residential, and retail components, all of which reflect the vibrant and unique character of Coconut Grove.The proposed development will include a five-story office building comprising 100,000 square feet of world-class office space, a three-story condominium building with 19 ultra-luxury residences, and approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the two structures. A standout feature of the project will be a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of Biscayne Bay. Collarte Interiors – a Miami-based leader in custom residential curation, is designing the interior of this exclusive development.The development will also feature pedestrian-friendly paseos leading to a central interior courtyard filled with lush plantings that will create a relaxing environment for residents, workers and visitors alike. The ground floor retail spaces will spill into this area, with plans for a mix of shops, restaurants, and wellness-oriented concepts.The residential component, exclusively represented by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, will feature residences from 1,254 sq ft to over 5,000 sq ft. Prices start at $2.3 million.Ryan Holtzman, Andrew Trench and Brian Gale with Cushman & Wakefield will manage office leasing alongside Thad Adams with The Allen Morris Company. Daniel Cardenas and Michael Sullivan with Vertical Real Estate will lead the retail leasing efforts.The Espinosa family, a long standing and highly regarded family in the Grove, who have owned and operated Grove Laundry & Cleaners on the site since 1961, will partner with The Allen Morris Company on the project. They plan to open a new location within Coconut Grove and open an outlet of Coconut Grove Laundry & Cleaners on the site once the property is redeveloped.Designed by Oppenheim Architecture, the development will be a captivating addition to Coconut Grove’s landscape, blending the area's rich natural surroundings with modern architectural elements. The building will incorporate lush plantings, with oolite stone cladding and other natural materials throughout the design to compliment the neighborhood’s distinctive style. Each residence will overlook the revitalized Kirk Munroe Park and public spaces, reflecting our commitment to building something truly exceptional and enduring for this community.” says Spencer Morris, President of Allen Morris Co.“It was essential for us to ensure the project embodies the incomparable spirit of Coconut Grove and contributes positively to the neighborhood while allowing us to continue to serve Coconut Grove and surrounding areas where we have operated our business for more than 60 years,” said an Espinosa Family representative. “Our desire was to create something we could take pride in—an endeavor that leaves a meaningful and lasting legacy for future generations, and we believe we have found the best partner possible in Allen Morris Co. because of their commitment to embrace and preserve the Grove’s uniqueness”“Ziggurat will set a new standard for luxury living in Coconut Grove, a market that continues to be one of the most sought-after in South Florida,” said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “The residences present a rare opportunity to own a home in a Chad Oppenheim-designed building located at the center of it all—with unbeatable walkability and access to the best of the neighborhood.”“The project will redefine the office experience in Coconut Grove, combining cutting-edge architecture, state-of-the-art amenities and a deep connection to the vibrant Grove community,” adds Ryan Holtzman, Executive Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield. “It will set the gold standard in the office world, offering tenants an unparalleled blend of style, warmth and inspiration.”In addition to the development’s focus on community and sustainability, Allen Morris Co. and the Espinosa family are proposing to partner with the City of Miami by agreeing to manage and financially contribute to a series of public improvements to the nearby Kirk Munroe Park and Fuller Street that will realign the civic heart of Coconut Grove and reinforce the neighborhood’s pedestrian character.For additional information on any facet related to the development, contact info@zigguratcoconutgrove.com or contact One Sotheby’s International Realty at 786-926-505.###About Allen Morris Company:Allen Morris Company is one of the leading real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., specializing in office buildings, multi-family residential, hotels, mixed-use developments, leasing and brokerage, and property management. With offices in Miami and Atlanta, the Allen Morris Company has served its business and investment clients for 66 years. For more information, please visit www.allenmorris.com , or follow us on Instagram at @allenmorrisco.

