Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy Releases Free E-Book: Skincare Secrets for Teens & Tweens

Empowering Parents to Help Their Kids Achieve Healthy, Glowing Skin.

As both a dermatologist and a mom of a tween, I see firsthand how skin issues like acne and oily skin can negatively impact a child’s confidence” — Dr. Brooke Jeffy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of btwn skincare , is excited to announce the release of her new e-book, Skincare Secrets for Teens & Tweens . This comprehensive guide offers parents and their children expert advice on establishing healthy, dermatologist-approved skincare routines, helping teens and tweens navigate the often confusing world of skincare influenced by social media."As both a dermatologist and a mom of a tween, I see firsthand how skin issues like acne and oily skin can negatively impact a child’s confidence," said Dr. Jeffy. "My goal with this guide is to provide parents with simple, affordable solutions they can trust—whether their child is already skincare-savvy or just beginning to learn about the importance of taking care of their skin."Dr. Jeffy created the e-book in response to the growing skincare trends promoted on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where teens are inundated with advice that isn’t always reliable. Her guide cuts through the noise, providing teens with safe, effective skincare routines that can help prevent common pitfalls and keep their skin glowing and healthy.Skincare Secrets for Teens & Tweens includes:-Dermatologist-approved tips to treat common skin concerns like acne and oily skin-A budget-friendly skincare routine that’s simple to follow-Advice on avoiding harmful skincare trends popularized by social media-Guidance on building lifelong healthy skin habitsGet a free download!Parents can download Skincare Secrets for Teens & Tweens for free by visiting https://www.brookejeffymd.com/ . Dr. Jeffy’s expertise and personal approach help parents empower their children to feel confident in their own skin—no filters or viral trends necessary.About Dr. Brooke JeffyDr. Jeffy is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of btwn skincare. She combines medical dermatology with lifestyle modifications to treat skin conditions and promote overall health. Passionate about skincare for all ages, Dr. Jeffy applies a holistic approach to dermatology, combining traditional treatments with skincare and wellness strategies to achieve total skin health. Her specialties include treating acne, hair loss, and custom sun protection routines, and she is committed to guiding her patients toward healthier skin from the inside out.For more information about Dr. Jeffy’s services or to download the free e-book, visit https://www.brookejeffymd.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.