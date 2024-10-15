Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 14, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 14 include the following:

Tuesday, October 15 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Team South Carolina County Day for Union, Newberry and Laurens Counties, Piedmont Technical College, Laurens County Higher Education Center, 663 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, S.C.

Tuesday, October 15 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Team South Carolina County Day for Barnwell, Bamberg, and Allendale Counties, USC Salkehatchie, Allendale (West) Campus, 465 James Brandt Boulevard, Allendale, S.C.

Friday, October 18 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Team South Carolina County Day for Aiken, Saluda and Edgefield Counties, USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 7, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for October 7, 2024, included:

Monday, October 7

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

2:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

3:20 PM: Call with Keller Kissam, Dominion Energy.

3:40 PM: State agency call.

Tuesday, October 8

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster in conjunction with the University of South Carolina hosted a luncheon, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association meeting, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: State agency call.

Wednesday, October 9

12:00 PM: Federal agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

1:40 PM: State agency call.

7:50 PM: State agency call.

Thursday, October 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:15 PM: Policy meeting.

7:18 PM: Call with a local official.

Friday, October 11

9:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:31 AM: Call with United States President Joe Biden.

1:37 PM: Call with a local official.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote at the Citadel Republican Society Dinner, The Citadel Holiday Alumni Center, Charleston, S.C.