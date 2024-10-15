Smithey Ironware Company expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Smithey Ironware Company (Smithey), a cookware designer and manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $3.1 million investment will create 16 new jobs.

Founded in Charleston in 2015, Smithey designs, markets, and manufactures premium cast iron and carbon steel cookware. The company offers a full range of industry-leading, American-made skillets, roasters, Dutch ovens and more.

Smithey recently expanded into a new headquarters, located at 1061 Everglades Ave. in North Charleston, which houses administration teams and includes a public showroom. The company also opened a new distribution warehouse, located at 2060 North Hobson Ave. in North Charleston, to support expanded fulfillment operations and higher production volumes. The new distribution facility will be home to Smithey’s expanded custom engraving operations, allowing customers to add personalized messages to their cast iron and carbon steel cookware.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Smithey team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Smithey is excited to expand our operations and elevate our brand presence via our new public showroom in Charleston County as we continue to build the next great American cookware brand.” -Smithey Ironware Company Founder and President Isaac Morton

“With our state’s ideal location and talented workforce, companies like Smithey Ironware Company are finding lasting success. We are grateful for the company’s continued investment in Charleston County and congratulate Smithey on this latest milestone.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to the Smithey Ironware Company team on this expansion which will help meet growing demand for its premium products. We are proud to support Smithey as it strengthens its commitment to Charleston County and South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“As a homegrown company in Charleston County, Smithey’s growth is shaping our community into a manufacturing powerhouse. We look forward to seeing Smithey continue to thrive and mold our region into a vibrant economic hub.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS