Celebrating Excellence: WBE Canada Reveals 2024 Awards Finalists Driving Diversity in Supply Chains

Celebrating diversity: WBE Canada announces finalists for 2024 Excellence Awards, highlighting achievements of women-owned businesses and industry leaders.

This year’s finalists represent the dedication and commitment of individuals and organizations who are helping women-owned businesses succeed in Canada’s supply chains.” — Charli Law jury

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) proudly announces the finalists for the 2024 Excellence Awards , to be presented at this year’s National Conference & Expo, held on November 13-14, 2024, in Toronto, ON.WBE Canada’s Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate achievements in supplier diversity amongst its certified WBE community, Corporate and Government members and Partners. Join us as we applaud the incredible accomplishments of Canadian women-owned businesses and the outstanding progress our corporate and government members are making by creating opportunities for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in their supply chains and helping drive Canada’s economic recovery and growth.“It has been truly inspiring to receive so many outstanding nominations for this year’s Excellence Awards. Nominations have been submitted from across Canada, from women-owned businesses, corporate and government members and our partners, all of whom have enthusiastically brought forward individuals and organizations who exemplify leadership, innovation, business growth, success and commitment. This year’s finalists represent the dedication and commitment of individuals and organizations who are helping women-owned businesses succeed in Canada’s supply chains as well as women entrepreneurs who are benefiting from that commitment and sharing their expertise amongst their peers. WBE Canada’s Excellence Awards represent the best of the best.” said Chali Law Jury, Interim CEO, WBE Canada. “We are also grateful for the support of our awards sponsors who so generously join us in celebrating and supporting our community.”Announcing the 2024 Excellence Awards FinalistsWe encourage all to join us in congratulating and supporting these outstanding finalists:2024 Top Corporation in Supplier Diversity – Finalists- Canada Post Corporation- Manulife Financial- Telus2024 Top Supplier Diversity Leader – Finalists- Kayla Maduk, Bell Canada- David Hunt, Canada Post Corporation- Nick Balkaran, Manulife Financial2024 Most Improved Supplier Diversity Program – Finalists- Canada Post Corporation- Manulife Financial2024 Top WBE Supplier – Finalists- Brock Solutions Inc.- MSP Teambuilding Inc.2024 WBE Rising Star – Finalists- Harding Fire Protection System Company Limited- Spark E Safety- Strathmore Landscape Contractors (1997) Ltd.2024 WBE Canada Champion – Finalists- Bell Canada- Manulife Financial- Telus2024 Award of Distinction – Finalists- BMO- Manulife Financial- Telus2024 WBE Leadership - Finalists- AGS Rehab Solutions Inc.- DELAN- Innovate by Day Inc.2024 Top WBE Exporter: Winner to be announced during the Awards CeremonyCongratulations to all the 2024 Excellence Awards Finalists! Learn more about the 2024 Excellence Awards on our website.Tickets to this year’s National Conference, including Expo Exhibit Booths, are available until October 18, 2024. For details and registration, please visit wbeconference.ca . Join us in Toronto for this in-person event on November 13-14, 2024, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Airport & Conference Centre.About WBE CanadaWomen Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization connecting Canadian women-owned businesses to corporate and government supply chains. With over 700 Certified WBEs in its database, WBE Canada is the largest certifying council in Canada committed to providing women-owned businesses with the resources and opportunities they need to compete and succeed in supply chains.For more information: wbecanada.ca Certification details: wbecanada.ca/certificationAbout WBE Canada National ConferenceWBE Canada National Conference creates networking, collaborative and promotional opportunities for Canadian women-owned businesses, buyers and leaders from large corporate and government organizations. Whether you are a current member, a certified women-owned business, a partner to WBE Canada or an organization seeking to demonstrate your diversity commitment or expand your reach in new markets, this event is for you! The 2024 National Conference and Expo highlights WBE Canada’s 15 years of Inspiring Inclusion and Diversity in Supply Chains and showcases how supplier diversity initiatives create opportunities for women-owned businesses to transform the status quo, inspire forward action and propel economic prosperity in communities throughout Canada. For more information about the 2024 National Conference & Expo including Agenda and Speakers: https://wbeconference.ca

