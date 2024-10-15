Register now for the 2025 Emerging Educators Academy

The 2025 Emerging Educators Academy is returning on Jan. 11 for its 10th year of professional development and learning. Iowa preservice teachers, teachers in their first three years and teacher mentors are highly encouraged to register to attend this engaging, full-day event.

Held at Drake University in Des Moines, the Emerging Educators Academy will offer new teachers the opportunity to hear best practices, collaborate with other educators and attend different breakout learning sessions. For 2025, the academy will focus on the theme of “Amplify and Advance Emerging Educators” and will promote ideas on building classroom culture and community, creating positive learning environments, fostering a love of teaching and more.

The Emerging Educators Academy is a great opportunity for novice teachers and mentors to come together, make connections and strengthen their skills,” said 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year and academy host Ann Mincks. “Teachers will walk away from the event feeling energized, supported and encouraged to continue their passion for teaching.”

Missy Testerman, 2024 National Teacher of the Year, will headline the Emerging Educators Academy as the keynote speaker. Testerman is a kindergarten through eighth grade English as a second language specialist from Tennessee and is committed to being a strong advocate for students, families and fellow teachers.

The Emerging Educators Academy is sponsored in partnership by the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa State Education Association and Drake University’s School of Education. Along with Mincks, past Iowa Teachers of the Year and other award-winning educators from across the state serve as the official hosts and coordinators for the 2025 academy.

Registration for the Emerging Educators Academy is open through Dec. 20. Additional information is available through the QR code.