Hamacher Resource Group Achieves Record-Breaking Performance with Creatio

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that Hamacher Resource Group (HRG) is leveraging Creatio to transform its sales processes and drive exceptional results.HRG, a multifaceted retail solutions provider with nearly 45 years of experience, serves various industry sectors, from independent pharmacies to major brands. For years, HRG relied on a homegrown CRM system that lacked visibility into current sales states and operational efficiency. The company recognized its limitations, particularly in providing insights into the sales pipeline and effectively tracking customer interactions, which hindered HRG's growth potential.To address these challenges, HRG embraced Creatio's platform to centralize and streamline its operations. With the support of Creatio's integration partner, TechoSystems, HRG has established a unified platform for sales and customer relationship management, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. The no-code tools provided by Creatio enabled the company to seamlessly design and automate workflows, leading to improved visibility across departments and, most importantly, maximized sales performance."Coming from a background of working with competitive market solutions, I was amazed by Creatio's demo. The ease of implementing changes and making adjustments without extensive code integration was truly impressive." - Angela Nicloy, Director of Marketing at HRGSince implementing Creatio, HRG has achieved its highest sales figures in company history. The platform has transformed HRG's sales operations by centralizing information and streamlining end-to-end sales processes. This has provided a comprehensive view of the entire sales pipeline, addressing the critical need for visibility and fueling growth.To learn more about Hamacher Resource Group's transformative experience with Creatio's no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, click here About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.About Hamacher Resource GroupHamacher Resource Group is a retail solutions provider with nearly 45 years of experience in serving various industry sectors. From independent pharmacies to major brands, the company offers services such as planogram creation, data analysis, and product information management while also exploring and executing actionable strategies for brands, retailers, and distributors.About TechoSystemsTechoSystems specializes in bringing people, processes, and technology together to streamline and improve business results. With over 20 years of CRM experience and 25 years in integration and automation, TechoSystems has implemented 150+ systems across various industries. Their expertise ensures clients avoid common CRM pitfalls, providing best practices for success.

