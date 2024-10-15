Submit Release
Prime Minister to meet new NATO Secretary General and hold joint press conference

SWEDEN, October 15 - Published

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday 16 October. Following the meeting, they will hold a joint press conference.

The topics for discussion at the meeting will include NATO’s deterrence and defence and the Alliance’s support to Ukraine. 

Mark Rutte succeeded Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of NATO on 1 October this year.  

The press conference will begin at 13.50 and will be broadcast live on the NATO website. 

Media representatives wishing to attend the press conference in person require special accreditation from NATO: follow the link under ‘Shortcuts’.

