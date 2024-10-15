New total defence resolution for a stronger Sweden

The Government has now presented a Total Defence Bill for the period 2025–2030. It includes substantial reinforcements of the total defence. Additional funding totalling SEK 170 billion will be allocated to the military defence and SEK 35.7 to the civil defence through 2030. These are historically large investments. Defence expenditures will therefore already reach 2.6 per cent of GDP in 2028.

Substantial reinforcement of capabilities within the total defence

Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine illustrates the destruction and strains that Sweden and its Allies could face. Russia is levelling cities, attacking civilian infrastructure and treating the civilian population like legitimate targets. The Swedish Government is now building up total defence capabilities to meet these threats.

The Government also intends to increase funding to the military defence and the civil defence to increase total defence capabilities so that Sweden can meet various threats such as cyberattacks and hybrid attacks. This involves working systematically to break down barriers to growth within the total defence. The Government’s aim and approach is to accelerate the pace of rearmament. Where the defence resolutions of 2015 and 2020 provided a skeletal framework, the Government’s aim with the 2024 Defence Resolution is to lend the total defence some muscles.

Military defence

“This is a powerful Defence Resolution that will give the total defence more strength and better balance. Now the efforts to step up the pace of the defence’s growth continue,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

The Government’s strategic approach for the military defence is to rapidly build up military capability and establish military units with the necessary materiel, personnel and coordinated training to meet the demands of the current geopolitical situation. This is in line with Sweden’s ambition of being a credible, reliable and loyal Ally. Four new brigades will be in place by 2030. The number of conscripts will increase to 10 000 by 2030, and then reach approximately 12 000 between 2032 and 2035. The number of refresher training sessions will be increased to maintain skills.

The war organisation’s capability will be enhanced during this defence resolution period. Greater resources will be invested in renovating, modifying and extending the service life of existing materiel and filling stockpiles of ammunition, anti-aircraft munitions and supplies. New capabilities are also being introduced, including long-range capability in the form of cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles and rocket artillery.

NATO Capability Targets

Fighting units are the basis of Sweden’s contribution to NATO deterrence and collective defence. The NATO Capability Targets already apportioned and those expected in 2025 serve as an important starting point for shaping the Swedish war organisation. The war organisation under this Defence Resolution is line with the requirements that we are expected to meet.

Reinforcements for the Army

Supplementary purchases (updates) of combat vehicles and tanks are being made.

An increase of anti-aircraft capability is in progress.

Development of rocket artillery capability will begin.

More drones are being procured.

Continued additions of the previously ordered 72 Archer artillery systems.

Reinforcements for the Navy

An investment in the Navy is taking place in the form of increased funding to increase personnel volume. Visby-class corvettes are undergoing a mid-term modification during this defence resolution period and, in conjunction with this modification, the five surface combat vessels will be armed with anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, the coastal missile capability will be expanded and organised into two units to increase both availability and durability. The units armed with anti-ship missiles are an important complement for protection of the Baltic Sea.

Procurement of new Luleå-class surface combat vessels will begin in the period 2025–2030. Once delivered, those vessels will give the Navy increased capability and capacity, and make a significant contribution to anti-aircraft capabilities.

Reinforcements for the Air Force

Three qualified S106 Globaleye reconnaissance planes will be procured for the Air Force during this defence resolution period.

Introduction of JAS Gripen 39E fighter aircraft begins in late 2024 and continues to be introduced in the armed forces during the period 2025-2030.

Additional Black Hawk HK16 utility helicopters will be procured.

Additional SK 50 (Grob) basic trainer aircraft will be procured.

The Defence Resolution accelerates Sweden’s incorporation into NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD), which consists of necessary measures for deterrence or to nullify or reduce threats from the air domain. This will be achieved in part by incorporating Sweden into a system of integrated NATO and national sensor, command and control assets.

Reinforcement of digitalisation, innovation and research

The Government’s proposals also include a specific focus on materiel, defence innovation and research and development aimed at producing new capabilities and ensuring self-supply.

By 2027, the appropriation for technological development, research innovation and defence research (appropriation 1:4) will increase by more than 50 per cent to just over SEK 1.6 billion.

NATO membership also entails requirements of greater interoperability with Allies within NATO. The Government therefore proposes that the war organisation be expanded in certain parts of command and logistics and that a new category of units designated for territorial duties be introduced.

The Government is also enhancing Sweden’s role as a credible space actor. This will be made possible through participation in various initiatives such as space-based reconnaissance and surveillance, responsive launching and satellite communications in the Arctic region.

Digitalisation will be carried out within command and intelligence functions and a reinforcement of defensive and offensive cyberoperations capabilities.

Civil defence

Enhanced capabilities and an accelerated pace are priorities for developing the civil defence. The Total Defence Bill outlines a historically large investment in the civil defence through an allocation of SEK 37.5 billion through 2030.

“With the Defence Resolution in place, the course has now been set for a to build a powerful total defence. The civil defence will be built up based on the demands of war, and we aim to swiftly build up capabilities that strengthen Sweden and make our country more secure,” says Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

The introduction of the economic planning framework will serve as an important foundation for funding of the civil defence. The aim is to bring predictability, endurance and transparency to the strategic approach of the civil defence, and an ability to better prioritise and follow up results of the measures taken.

Priority preparedness sectors

All preparedness sectors in the civil defence will receive additional funding during the period 2025–2030. Society’s functionality is vital for the Swedish Armed Forces to be able to carry out its duties. Some preparedness sectors have therefore been given special priority. These include electronic communications and postal services, food supply and drinking water, health and social care, transport, energy supply, rescue services and protection of the civilian population.

Coordination and command of the civil defence

The Total Defence Bill highlights the need to strengthen command and coordination of the civil defence.

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency currently has far-ranging tasks and responsibilities, which is why the Government sees a need to enable it to better provide support for the coordination of the civil defence at national level. The Government therefore intends to review responsibilities for rescue services and protection of the civilian population. The name of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency will also be reviewed.

Command of the civil defence during heightened alert and ultimately war should be exercised by actors with geographical areas of responsibility. This requires a clear allocation of responsibilities and mandates at the relevant levels. The Bill stresses that the county administrative boards with responsibility for civil areas and government agencies with responsibility for sectors need clearer roles and stronger mandates.

Economic defence and cooperation with the business sector

Sweden’s economic defence needs to be strengthened and central government needs to be clear about what requirements will be placed on the business sector and what its role is in the total defence. In war or under threat of war, it is critical that production and supply chains are durable, the business sector has the capacity to adapt its production, and stockpiles of essential goods - including input goods - are available. The Government intends to clarify government agencies’ responsibilities concerning the supply of critical goods and services for the needs of the total defence and for foreign trade.

Psychological defence and will to defend

Psychological defence is an important component of a strong total defence. Strengthening and maintaining the population’s will to defend itself is a core task of the psychological defence. Proactive and continuous work is needed throughout the defence resolution period to preserve and reinforce the population’s will to defend itself, resilience and personal preparedness. As an Ally, Sweden will also contribute to NATO’s capability to defend against cognitive warfare.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is another important pillar of the modern civil defence. Essential public services need to have the capacity to withstand cyberattacks, and information security and cybersecurity must therefore be prioritised. With a new national cybersecurity centre and extensive investments, the Government is enhancing protection against increasingly pervasive cyberthreats.

Sweden’s resilience as part of NATO deterrence

The resilience being built up by reinforcing the civil defence is vital not only to Sweden’s security, but also to that of our Allies in NATO. Society’s resilience thus becomes part of NATO’s collective deterrence and defence.