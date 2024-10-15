PepperBall and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Champion Saving Lives

The two organizations joined forces to showcase innovation in law enforcement

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and PepperBall® recently joined forces to showcase the latest life-saving technology that is being adopted across the country, including the greater Atlanta area. Sheriff Craig Owens and his team helped demonstrate the PepperBall system to an audience of key media across Central and North Georgia. PepperBall is a non-lethal tool with a remarkable track record of zero fatalities in its 20-year history. Attendees also learned how the two organizations are leading the charge on more humane and community-focused policing.“We commend Sheriff Owens on his commitment to improving law enforcement practices and implementing tools that enhance the profession, while also placing a priority on saving lives,” said Bob Plaschke , CEO for PepperBall. “We are honored that he and his team choose to utilize our system to de-escalate situations through non-lethal force and approach policing in a more peaceful manner.”PepperBall is a trusted non-lethal partner for law enforcement, correctional and military professionals worldwide. The system is comprised of air-powered launchers and PAVA or inert powder-filled projectiles. On impact, these projectiles burst, releasing a cloud of organic irritant that incapacitates a suspect or threat. This non-lethal approach allows law enforcement to engage subjects from up to 150 feet away, reducing the likelihood of physical confrontation.Cobb County Sheriff Owens has a reputation for championing non-lethal de-escalation and has been a leader in changing the landscape of law enforcement. In 2003, the Sheriff’s Office adopted the PepperBall system. More than 200 of their deputies are trained in using the system, and the office primarily utilizes the 13 VKS-Pro and 80 TRP Launchers. The entire agency is currently in the process of being certified and equipped with the BLAST launcher.“Throughout my more than 30 years in law enforcement and the military, I have been deeply focused on saving lives, from those within my teams to those we are charged to protect,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “We are proud to partner with PepperBall and continue to advance policing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our deputies and the public we serve.”For more information about PepperBall, visit https://pepperball.com About PepperBallPepperBall is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-lethal law enforcement solutions that de-escalate confrontations, safely change behavior and ultimately save lives. For over two decades, PepperBall has been the trusted non-lethal partner for law enforcement, correctional and military professionals worldwide, and over 20 million PepperBall projectiles have been safely deployed. Based in the US heartland, PepperBall stands behind each product with an industry-leading commitment to training and service. To learn more about PepperBall, visit https://pepperball.com

