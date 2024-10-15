President Cyril Ramaphosa refers Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill to Constitutional Court

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on their constitutionality, which the President has previously requested Parliament to reconsider.

President Ramaphosa has undertaken this referral in the form of a letter to the Registrar of the Constitutional Court and in terms of Sections 79(4)(b) and 84(2)(c) of the Constitution.

These provisions deal with the process by which the President assents to Bills including referring draft legislation back to Parliament after it has been passed, if the President has reservations about the constitutionality of Bills.

The Constitution also provides that if the President still has concerns after Parliament has reconsidered a Bill, the President can refer it to the Constitutional court for a decision on the constitutionality of the draft law.

President Ramaphosa has indicated to the Constitutional Court his reservations about provisions in the legislation originally drafted and reconsidered by Parliament and has, as a result, requested the apex court for a decision.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za