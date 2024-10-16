double jump.tokyo Announces Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Based Web3 Fund Neoclassic Capital

Neoclassic Capital and double jump.tokyo partnership

Driving Web3 Mass Adoption from Asia through an LP Investment in Neoclassic Capital, Focused on Web3 and Asia

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo, Inc. ("double jump.tokyo") is pleased to announce its LP investment in Neoclassic Capital, a fund focusing on Web3 and the entertainment industry in Asia. Through this strategic partnership with Neoclassic Capital, double jump.tokyo aims to foster collaboration and build relationships with Web3 startups emerging from Asia and beyond, accelerating the global adoption of Web3 technologies from Asia.Since its founding in 2018, double jump.tokyo has pioneered blockchain game development, starting with the groundbreaking "My Crypto Heroes." The company has partnered with leading game companies on joint blockchain game development, established robust blockchain infrastructure, and fostered NFT projects with well-known IPs. As a trailblazer in Japan's Web3 landscape, double jump.tokyo is poised to leverage its expertise to advance the mass adoption of Web3 technologies by reimagining games with blockchain at their core.This investment is made jointly with Arriba Studio, one of double jump.tokyo’s investors, into U.S.-based Neoclassic Capital, led by capitalists Mr. Steve Lee and Mr. Michael Bucella, both of whom have previously been associated with BlockTower Capital. The purpose of this partnership is to lay the groundwork for Web3 startups from Asia to thrive globally, pushing forward the mass adoption of Web3 from the region.By combining double jump.tokyo’s extensive track record across Asia, particularly Japan, with Neoclassic Capital’s expansive network of investors and expertise in scaling businesses globally, this partnership will serve as an ideal foundation to accelerate the mass adoption of Web3.About Neoclassic CapitalNeoclassic Capital is a venture capital firm specializing in Web3 and digital assets. It is supported by Marc Andreessen, co-founder of a16z, and Chris Dixon, General Partner at a16z. The fund focuses particularly on investments in Asia and the entertainment sector. Neoclassic Capital's co-founder, Mr. Steve Lee, has extensive experience in wealth management at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo and Singapore and served as Investment Director and Head of Asia at BlockTower Capital from 2018 onwards. Neoclassic Capital is also a selected partner of "Tokyo Innovation Base" an innovation hub operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.Neoclassic Capital: http://www.neoclassic.capital/ Michael Bucella: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-bucella-3021137/ Steve Lee: https://www.linkedin.com/in/xxstevelee/ About double jump.tokyo Inc.Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup at the forefront of Web3 solutions and blockchain game development, with notable successes like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes." As a technology solution provider, the company partners with major enterprises, facilitating the seamless integration of blockchain technologies into their games and overall business strategies. Backed by prominent investors, including Circle, Gate Ventures, Protocol Labs, SBI Investment, Sony Group, and WEMADE, double jump.tokyo boasts collaborations with industry giants such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, Ubisoft, and LINE. With a clear mission to drive the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies, the company is dedicated to transforming the global gaming and entertainment industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.