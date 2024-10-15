Sabio and Avaya helps Transcom eliminate language barriers in customer service with award-winning AI-powered translation

Arnold Berends and Rutger Hugen of Sabio collect Best Use of AI award Avaya and Sabio Webinar Sabio Logo

Transcom, a leading global customer service provider, partners with Avaya and Sabio Group to create an award-winning AI-powered, real-time translation solution

Working with Avaya and Sabio, we’re empowering agents around the world to offer high-quality customer service in every required language for our clients” — Jakob Westgren, Senior VP - Head of IT Products and Partners, Transcom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcom, a leading global customer service provider, has partnered with Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, and Sabio Group to create an award-winning AI-powered, real-time translation solution that can enable contact centre agents from anywhere in the world to converse with customers in over 100 languages.The solution, underpinned by the Avaya Experience Platform and integrated by Sabio, an expert services partner specialising in CX transformation, represents a significant step forward for the BPO industry, enabling Transcom to recruit agents based on their knowledge, rather than their language skills. This creates new levels of scalability when it comes to building skilled workforces capable of delivering outstanding CX.“In our industry, it is sometimes challenging to recruit enough agents to support all our global markets. And if we do, it's often costly to hire and retain them. Working with Avaya and Sabio, we’re empowering agents around the world to offer high-quality customer service in every required language for our clients,” said Jakob Westgren, Senior VP - Head of IT Products and Partners, Transcom.The solution integrates real-time translation and conversational AI tools with an Avaya Experience Platform contact centre core. Speech-to-text and text-to-speech AI technology are paired with multiple translation engines and custom dictionaries to create real-time voice translation, eliminating language barriers between agents and customers.“The open APIs present in Avaya Experience Platform enabled us to integrate what we call the Transcom Translation framework. This means that, when deployed, the solution is seamlessly integrated into core business, customer experience​,​ and operational quality assurance processes. This technology integration, with such an obvious real-world outcome, really becomes a differentiator,” said Westgren.In addition, Transcom – which earlier this week picked up the ‘Best Use of AI Award’ at the international GITEX Global conference in Dubai for the project with Avaya and Sabio - estimates that the solution can provide clients serving customers in multiple languages with a significantly reduced total cost of ownership. “With real-time voice translation, we believe we can reduce costs for these types of clients by 25%, or as much as 65%, depending on the use cases and markets,” said Westgren.Cameron Thomson, Group Vice President – EMEA, Avaya, said: “This is an exciting solution leveraging the power of AI, and open platform APIs, to eliminate language barriers between agents and customers. As a result it’s changing the BPO game, and we couldn’t be more proud to be supporting that transformation.”Rob Scutchings, Chief Technology Officer at Sabio, added: “This market-leading – and now award-winning - solution showcases the transformative power of AI. By integrating cutting-edge speech transcription and real-time language translation capabilities with Avaya's robust platform, we're not just breaking down language barriers – we're redefining the possibilities of global customer service.“This project exemplifies Sabio's commitment to driving CX transformation through innovative technology integration. We're thrilled to collaborate with both Transcom and Avaya on this initiative, which we believe marks the beginning of a strategic partnership where Sabio is the ‘go-to partner’ for these kinds of high-value technology enhancements.“Our expertise in CX transformation, combined with Transcom's industry leadership and Avaya's advanced platform, creates a powerful synergy that will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in customer service delivery.”The solution deployed by Transcom is on display at Avaya’s stand at GITEX Global 2024. Avaya’s participation in GITEX Global comes in partnership with Sestek and Cognigy, as well as additional technology partners.Avaya and Sabio are hosting a webinar alongside Transcom on Tuesday, October 22nd which will take a deep dive into the real-time translation project. You can learn more about the webinar – and register – here

