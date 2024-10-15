Soriano Motori Corp Announces New $10 Million Equity Financing Round to Accelerate Global Scale-Up

EV Soriano V1R is the point of reference for sport bikes dedicated to younger riders, a focus of content and style, ready for the best performance on the road. He leads The Soriano FO, a company celebrated for its legacy of innovation and strategic growth. Under his leadership, it has expanded its global presence, excelling in strategic negotiations, financial management, mergers, acquisitions and private equity ventures. Exclusive ergonomics of an EV super sport bike, sleek fairing, aluminum frame, an innovative Soriano dual engine and top technical features. "We manufacture a 100% MADE IN ITALY product, which is defined by elegance, innovation and high level of engineering in the motorcycle sector," - Soriano Soriano presents at NASDAQ the possibility to go public with Soriano Motori by 2030

Soriano Motori Corp, an industry leader in electric vehicle innovation and luxury craftmanship, is proud to announce a new $10 million equity financing round.

A simple rule dictates my buying: Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori Corp, an industry leader in electric vehicle innovation and luxury craftmanship, is proud to announce the launch of a new $10 million equity financing round. After four years of groundbreaking development and market entry, Soriano Motori s opening this opportunity worldwide, inviting accredited investors to join the company as it scales up production of its Made-in-Italy electric vehicles (EVs) to meet growing global demand.

This latest round of financing is aimed at fueling Soriano Motori’s ambitious growth plans as the company ramps up production at its state-of-the-art in Italy/ The funds will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities, drive research and development of new EV technologies, and enhance the brand’s international presence.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Founder and CEO of Soriano Motori Corp, stated:

“After four years of rigorous innovation, we are excited to take the next step in our journey. This financing round is a key moment for Soriano Motori as we are scaling up our production capabilities to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, sustainable luxury electric vehicles. We are looking to collaborate with visionary investors who share our commitment to excellence, technology, and sustainability.”

A Rare Opportunity for Strategic Investors

Soriano Motori is extending this financing round to a select group of strategic investors who are eager to be a part of the future of mobility. This equity financing will allow investors to join the upper ranks of Soriano Motori as the company continues its global expansion. Investors will have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from Soriano Motori’s cutting-edge innovation, world-class craftmanship, and commitment to redefining the future of luxury EVs.

Scaling Italian Craftmanship to the World

The capital raised will enable Soriano Motori to expand production of its unique EV models, which are handcrafted in Italy and combine luxury design with advanced electric propulsion technology. Known for its attention to detail and heritage craftmanship, Soriano Motori’s vehicles are already making a name in the market for combining timeless elegance with groundbreaking technology.

“Made In Italy has always been synonymous with quality and luxury,” continued Soriano. “By scaling our production, we are bringing Italian craftsmanship and innovation to the forefront of the global EV market. This is an exciting time to be part of our journey.”

Sustainable Growth and Innovation

The company’s growth strategy includes a continued focus on sustainability and green technology, ensuring that all Soriano Motori vehicles adhere to the highest standards of environmental responsibility. The equity financing will also support the development of new products, expanding the company’s portfolio of high-end EVs to cater to a wider range of discerning customers.

Join Soriano Motori’s Global Vision

With this financing round, Soriano Motori is inviting like-minded investors to partner in the company’s next phase of growth, contributing to a vision that blends tradition, technology, and luxury in a way that few can match. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Soriano Motori’s investment relations team for more details on participation.

About Soriano Motori

Soriano Motori Corp. is the American parent company of the European manufacturing company, Soriano Motori Factory SpA. Soriano Motori Corp was established to bring about a modern edition to the vintage European motorcycle brand founded by Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz in 1919. Founded in 2020, Soriano Motori Corp seeks to create a legacy of invention and modernization. Engineers from the European Union and the USA united in a collaborative effort to recreate and bring back the motorcycles once designed by the same family namesake a century prior.

Soriano Motori is set to debut their latest electric motorcycle in Italy at EICMA in November 2020.[1]

Soriano Motori Corporation currently manufactures their Giaguaro model in Italy, a 100% electric motorcycle with various trims including the Giaguaro V1 R, Giaguaro V1 S and its premium model the Giaguaro V1 GARA. The model name Giaguaro, Italian for jaguar[2], follows the traditional pattern of being named after a big cat. The Soriano Motori logo as well as the styling of the motorcycle's front fascia mimic that of a cat's face. SMC currently produces the Giaguaro at two equipped facilities in Monza & Lecco, towns surrounding Lake Como, Italy.

The Metaverse in Gaming Market offers significant benefits, including immersive experiences and substantial economic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.