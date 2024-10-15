Softil Releases New Version of its Award-Winning Protocol Toolkits (SDK)

IP communications developers now able to update their market with security enhancements, added support for OpenSSL 3.0 with FIPS Provider, and much more

Global developers and vendors of IP communications solutions can now enhance current offerings, retain competitiveness and ensure compliance to the latest standards and critical requirements” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softil Innovative Communications, the world’s leading provider of enabling technologies for developers of multimedia over IP communication products and services, today announced the availability of new versions of its award-winning IP Communications developer tools, SIP Toolkit 7.7, ARTP Toolkit 4.8 and NAT traversal (ICE, TURN, STUN) Toolkit version 3.5.Softil’s SIP, ICE NAT Traversal and ARTP Toolkits today power thousands of unified communications implementations around the globe allowing vendors to offer best-of-breed, standards-compliant, feature-rich solutions with extensive support for advanced transports and market-proven interoperability.This new release further improves reliability, performance, and interoperability of Softil ToolKits, as well as support for the latest versions of the open standards. The release also offers a number of new features and enhancements, particularly in such a critical area as security.Today, there are unprecedented and growing security threats to digital services and communications. The US Department of Defense (DoD) developed Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) security which is designed to mitigate these growing threats, and using National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) FIPS-compliant cryptography is a critical element of the CMM. Using the FIPS-compliant cryptography is also a part of the security requirements of FedRAMP, StateRAMP, Common Criteria, Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) Suite 2.0, and other frameworks. Additionally, there are about 250,000 companies identified by DoD as defense industrial base (DIB) handling controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI) that are also required to use FIPS-compliant cryptographic mechanisms.OpenSSL is a de-facto TLS and crypto engine behind the majority of secure commercial communications, and is used by hundreds of thousands of products worldwide. OpenSSL 3.0 is the latest version of the OpenSSL, replacing now obsolete and no longer supported OpenSSL 1.0. When OpenSSL is used with FIPS provider, it becomes the foundation of all of the aforementioned security frameworks.The latest release of Softil ToolKits comes with full support for OpenSSL 3.0, enhancing security of all solutions built with Softil toolkits and enabling vendors to answer the growing global demand by communication network operators for secured communication solutions, suitable for government and general commercial use.“For the past 25 years, Softil’s engineers have provided the key enabling technologies for IP communications’ developers to bring the best products and services to market in the shortest timeframe at the lowest cost,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “With these latest updates to Softil’s toolkits, Softil Toolkits customers, global developers and vendors of IP communications solutions can now enhance current offerings, retain competitiveness and ensure compliance to the latest standards and critical requirements.”Specifics to the three new releases:SIP Toolkit Version 7.7:Updates include security Enhancements with support for OpenSSL 3.0 with FIPS Provider, Support for the Identity header according to the latest RFC 8224, and support in Elliptic Curve private keys. Also added is support for the new core infrastructure to allow for the replacement of the OpenSSL based implementation of TLS and crypto utilities, as well as a number of other features and enhancements.SIP v7.7 has an added statistics gathering capability for memory consumption by Offer-Answer sessions to enable users to fine tune pool allocations by the Offer-Answer module.ARTP Toolkit Version 4.8:The new release now provides support for AES-GCM Authenticated Encryption (RFC 7714), support for OpenSSL 3.0 with FIPS Provider, and enhanced sample applications.NAT Traversal Toolkit version 3.5:The latest version 3.5 update provides support for OpenSSL 3.0 with FIPS Provider, support for ICE sessions in non MS-ICE2 mode when the toolkit is compiled with MS-ICE2 support, trickle ICE support according to the RFC 8838, and ICE-lite support for MC-ICE2 calls. Additionally, sample applications were enhanced to demonstrate the new AES-GCM feature now available by ARTP 4.8.All these new toolkit releases provide for cumulative bug fixes and support for Android, iOS, MAC, Linux and Windows operating systems.About Softil’s Toolkits PortfolioSoftil pioneered the introduction of Voice and Video over IP (V2oIP) through its vast range of developer solutions that bring together its unique expertise in IP signaling and multimedia. Softil toolkits are hardware agnostic and available for multiple operating systems such as Windows, multiple flavors of Linux, iOS, Android, Integrity, VxWorks and others. Softil offers porting guides for customers needing to support any specialized operating system, as well as professional services.About SoftilSoftil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for best-of-breed, standards compliant telecommunications products and services. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements over the past 25 years include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil’s enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new and updated IP products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com

