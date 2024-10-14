Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Additional Consular Support to Singapore Citizens in the Middle East, 14 October 2024

QUESTION

Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in view of the recent armed conflict escalation in the Middle East involving Israel, Lebanon and Iran, whether the Ministry is providing additional consular support to Singapore citizens in the Middle East, especially in countries within close proximity to the conflict such as Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

This response will address Parliamentary Question No. 6188 raised by Member Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi in today’s Order Paper.

2 The safety and well-being of Singaporeans overseas are of utmost importance to MFA. We are monitoring the volatile situation in the Middle East closely.

3 Our Overseas Missions in the Middle East will continue to be in touch with Singaporean communities in the region and stand ready to provide consular assistance. MFA has been working closely with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and its Student Liaison Officers (SLOs) in Cairo and Jeddah to maintain contact with Singapore students pursuing religious studies in the region. This enables us to reach out and provide consular assistance to them quickly in an emergency.

14 OCTOBER 2024