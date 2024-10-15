Have your say on heritage standards for key maritime history precincts

Release date: 15/10/24

New heritage standards for South Australia’s two most historic maritime precincts have been released for community consultation.

The proposed heritage standards for the Goolwa and Port Adelaide State Heritage Areas aim to ensure any future planning developments occur in a way that maintains and conserves the heritage value of the areas.

Port Adelaide is South Australia's first State Heritage Area and contains the state’s most substantial and continuous group of colonial buildings, many of which were directly associated with Port Adelaide's function as Adelaide’s first major port.

The Heritage Area contains more buildings of continuous historic character than anywhere else in South Australia. Port Adelaide is also an excellent example of a 19th century commercial area, displaying streetscapes of colonial architecture that have a level of historical integrity that is rare in our state.

Goolwa played a vital role in Australia’s River Murray trade history during the mid to late 1800s. The Goolwa State Heritage Area is an outstanding representation of this era and is of cultural heritage significance to South Australia.

The state government is replacing the existing Guidelines for Development for South Australia’s 17 State Heritage Areas with a new Heritage Standard for each area.

These new heritage standards will be used when assessing proposed planning developments referred to the Minister (responsible for heritage) for direction.

A heritage standard is a supplementary tool of the Planning and Design Code and is referenced in the State Heritage Area Overlay. A heritage standard helps protect and manage the heritage values of a State Heritage Area by giving property owners guidance on the minimum acceptable standard for development within that Area.

The heritage standard only applies to properties inside the State Heritage Area. It does not affect properties outside the Area.

Consultation on the two proposed heritage standards is open until 5pm Friday, 22 November. To have your say, visit www.yoursay.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

State Heritage Areas protect and celebrate areas of South Australia that hold historical, cultural or natural significance and help tell the story of our state’s development and identity.

Property owners can use the heritage standard for advice when they submit a development application. It covers what is acceptable for new buildings or changes like fences, pergolas, sheds, adding rainwater tanks, or any development that might affect heritage values.

The proposed heritage standard will not change any regulated development application fees, nor does it change the heritage listing status of properties within the State Heritage Area. These properties will continue to be protected.

Protecting South Australia’s heritage places allows them to continue being used and enjoyed by generations to come.

Public consultation gives landowners and residents of Port Adelaide and Goolwa, as well as the general public, an opportunity to review the updated guidelines and provide their feedback.