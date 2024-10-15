Pullman Saigon Centre Introduces Year-End Party Package for 2024

The Grand Ballroom at Pullman Saigon Centre hotel with a capacity of up to 250 guests in banquet set-up

Available from VND 1,090,000++ per person, this offer is designed to create memorable moments for guests attending end-of-year celebrations at the hotel.

HO CHI MINH CITY , VIETNAM, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the final days of 2024 approach, Pullman Saigon Centre presents its Year-End Party Package. Starting from an irresistible rate of VND 1,090,000++ per person, this carefully curated experience promises to transform your year-end gathering into a night of magic and memories.Our stunning Grand Ballroom , a masterpiece of design spanning 420m2 with soaring 4.2m ceilings, stands ready to accommodate up to 250 guests in opulent comfort. This space adapts effortlessly to host both lavish corporate galas and intimate soirées, ensuring your year-end celebration is nothing short of extraordinary.The event experience starts in the expansive 300m2 pre-function area, a space designed for mingling and anticipation. For companies seeking a touch of exclusivity, our separate escalator from Nguyen Cu Trinh Street leads directly to the Grand Ballroom. This private entrance adds a VIP feel to your event and offers added convenience for companies hosting their celebrations with us.As you transition into the main event, the night begins with a mouth-watering 7-course set menu dinner, where our renowned chefs blend the finest local ingredients with international flair, creating a symphony of flavors that will dance on your palate. As you savor each exquisite dish, let the worries of the past year melt away, replaced by the joy of shared laughter and the anticipation of new beginnings.No celebration is complete without the perfect libation, and our 2-hour free-flow beverage service ensures your glass is never empty. From crisp, golden beer to refreshing soft drinks and chilled juices, every sip is a toast to the year gone by and the exciting future ahead. Against the backdrop of our complimentary 5m x 3m artistic installation, participants will capture moments that will be cherished for years to come – each photograph a testament to the night's splendor.But the festivities don't end when the clock strikes midnight. As a gesture of our appreciation, we are delighted to offer a complimentary Lunch Buffet Voucher for two, inviting you to extend your celebration into the first day of the new year. And for those who love to raise their voices in song, our modern Karaoke System is at your disposal for two hours, ready to turn your party into an electrifying performance.Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Pullman Saigon Centre is more than just a venue – it's a destination where dreams take flight and memories are forged. Our expert event planning team stands ready to ensure every aspect of your celebration exceeds expectations, tailoring each detail to your desires while adhering to the highest standards of safety and hygiene.As the year draws to a close, don't settle for the ordinary. Elevate your year-end celebration to extraordinary heights with Pullman Saigon Centre. Whether you are planning a corporate gala, a family reunion, or an intimate gathering of friends, our Year-End Party Package offers the perfect blend of luxury, entertainment, and value.Contact our dedicated events team at +84 (0) 28 3838 8686 to book your event today or learn more at https://www.pullman-saigon-centre.com/ Pullman Saigon CentreAddress: 148 Tran Hung Dao Boulevard, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.Hotline: +84(0) 28 3838 8686Email: H7489@accor.comMore information about our Year-End Party Package: https://www.pullman-saigon-centre.com/offers/year-end-party-package/

