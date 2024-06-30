Romantic Sustainable Weddings Come to Life at Pullman Saigon Centre
Celebrate love sustainably with Pullman Saigon Centre's new 'The Blossom' wedding packageHO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM , July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pullman Saigon Centre, one of the leading international 5-star hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, is captivating lovebirds with its special "The Blossom" wedding package. Designed for couples seeking a luxurious, romantic yet environmentally-friendly experience, Pullman Saigon Centre's premium wedding offering will absolutely delight brides and grooms aiming for a truly "green" wedding.
With prices starting from just VND 1,200,000 NET per guest, this all-inclusive package offers comprehensive privileges for upscale wedding celebrations of up to 250 guests:
- 7-course menu featuring sustainable, locally-sourced seasonal ingredients
- 2-hour unlimited beverage package
- Light meal for the bride and groom
- Complimentary 1-night stay in an Executive Suite with breakfast
- Complimentary 5-tier wedding cake
- Complimentary Champagne fountain with 2 bottles of sparkling wine
- Elegant floral decoration
- Acoustic music band for 1 hour
- Vietnamese MC services for 30 minutes
With the wedding menu meticulously designed by renowned French Chef Laurent Combey, who has nearly 30 years of experience across multiple countries, weddings at Pullman Saigon Centre will prioritize using locally sourced seasonal fruits and vegetables. A diverse range of vegetarian and vegan options will also be available to cater to environmentally friendly wedding needs. For two hours, guests can enjoy unlimited pours of beers, and soft drinks to complement the exquisite wedding cuisine. The bride and groom will also not miss a moment with a specially curated light meal reserved just for the couple.
Wedding ceremonies at Pullman Saigon Centre will delight newlywed couples, with the 300m2 pre-function area flooded with natural light through expansive windows providing an ideal setting for couples favoring a minimalist, elegant aesthetic and preference for open, airy spaces. The wedding reception takes place in the Grand Ballroom with 4.2m high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing abundant natural light to stream in, extremely suitable for wedding celebrations aiming to reduce fuel consumption while maintaining luxury and romance. To further enhance energy efficiency, the venue utilizes state-of-the-art LED light bulbs throughout, ensuring a warm ambiance with minimal environmental impact. Floral decorations used for weddings will prioritize locally sourced flowers to help minimize emissions from transportation. Completing the ambiance are the dulcet tones of the hotel's acoustic band.
The lovebirds can raise a glass to their momentous occasion from the dazzling Champagne fountain, accompanied by two complimentary bottles of sparkling wine included in the package. Crowning the romantic celebration is a wedding cake - the perfect sweet finale for the couple's night of love.
Throughout the event, a professional wedding MC will ensure every moment is perfectly timed. After the sweet wedding moments, the newlyweds can retreat and indulge in their newly-wedded bliss at the elegant Executive Suite, with stunning Saigon city views and upscale VIP amenities. Waking up the next morning in their roles as newly married and savoring the lavish buffet breakfast is the perfect start to their new life together.
With meticulous attention to detail, outstanding service, and a wonderful setting, Pullman Saigon Centre's eco-friendly "The Blossom" wedding package is an excellent choice for sophisticated couples seeking a luxurious yet environmentally-conscious venue for their modern nuptials.
"By choosing Pullman Saigon Centre to mark their big day, couples can hold a stylish wedding celebration while feeling good about making sustainable, nature-friendly choices," shares Mr. Benjamin Castel, General Manager of Pullman Saigon Centre. "Our eco-friendly advantages and initiatives are suitable for guests wishing to have their dream luxurious wedding while still respecting nature, ushering in a new era of truly green, environmentally-protective weddings."
To book your wedding today or learn more, visit https://www.pullman-saigon-centre.com/ or call 028 3838 8686.
