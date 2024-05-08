The 5-Star Pullman Saigon Centre Hotel Offers Sustainable Meeting Package
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the renowned Accor Group, Pullman Saigon Centre offers an elevated experience for corporate meetings and events. The hotel is a leader in the premium business hotel category, providing 5-star service tailored to discerning professionals.
From now until September 30, 2024, Pullman Saigon Centre launches its outstanding value Meeting Offer, taking events to new heights of sophistication. Starting from just 890,000++ Vietnam Dong per person, this comprehensive offering combines essential amenities with exclusive perks for a seamless, successful event experience.
Pullman Saigon Centre’s impressive array of versatile event spaces suit any corporate gathering, exhibition, banquet, or wedding. The Grand Ballroom spans a stately 420m2 with 4.2m ceilings and a 300m2 pre-function area accommodating up to 300 guests. Five intimate meeting rooms on the second-floor feature natural daylight.
For mid-size events, the refined 90m2 executive boardroom serves 24-50 guests with state-of-the-art technology, WiFi, and the option to combine two rooms for up to 90 attendees. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural daylight to brighten the rooms, with the option for a complete blackout when preferred in all meeting rooms.
Focusing on environmental sustainability, Pullman Saigon Centre’s meeting rooms prioritize natural lighting to enhance productivity and well-being. Especially, the meeting room’s carpet minimizes distractions to keep attendees focused.
The Unbeatable Meeting Offer Includes:
• Premium meeting room rental with elegant floral decoration on the front desk.
• State-of-the-art facilities with high-speed WiFi
• Coffee breaks featuring locally sourced snacks and beverages
• Choice of freshly prepared lunch - buffet or Asian set menu with free-flow drinks.
Exclusive Perks:
• One complimentary guest for every 20 paid attendees.
• Complimentary motorbike parking for all guests.
• Complimentary 4 hours of function usage for event pre set-up.
Pullman Saigon Centre's eco-friendly practices extend to plastic-free options like glass water bottles during meetings. Coffee breaks, meticulously prepared by our French Chef - Mr. Laurent Combey with nearly 30 years of experience, emphasize locally sourced ingredients and suppliers to reduce emissions.
"We deliver a premium event experience focused on sustainability," said Mr. Benjamin Castel, General Manager. "From our sophisticated spaces and outstanding cuisine using locally sourced ingredients to our environmentally-conscious practices, the Meeting Offer represents unmatched quality and value."
Just minutes from an array of business and office buildings, Pullman Saigon Centre provides a productive oasis in central Ho Chi Minh City. Book this exceptional offer and experience the hotel's signature passion for service combined with a deep commitment to sustainability.
To book your event today or learn more, visit https://www.pullman-saigon-centre.com/ or call +84 28 3838 8686.
More information about our Meeting Offer: https://www.pullman-saigon-centre.com/offers/meeting-offer/
