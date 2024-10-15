Michelman Debuts Water-based Barrier Coatings and PE Alternatives at Pack Expo 2024

These coatings allow converters and brands to transition to fiber-based or mono-material film packaging structures while maintaining performance requirements.

We look forward to sharing with attendees and exhibitors how our solutions are helping converters and brands switch to environmentally friendly packaging systems.” — Lori Gobris

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will introduce Pack Expo 2024 attendees to its extensive line of water-based barrier and functional coatings for flexible and rigid packaging applications. These aqueous coatings allow converters and brands to transition to fiber-based or mono-material film packaging structures while maintaining performance requirements. Michelman coatings used in these applications are PFAS-free, food contact compliant, and include solutions that provide oxygen, moisture, and mineral oil barriers; oil and grease resistance; scratch resistance; print receptivity; and heat seal.

Lori Gobris, Director of Global Marketing, Packaging, at Michelman, commented, "We are a long-time supplier in the packaging market and are excited to be a first-time exhibitor at this show. We look forward to sharing with attendees and exhibitors how our solutions are helping converters and brands switch to environmentally friendly packaging systems, including the ability to create more recyclable paper cups and packaging by replacing PE. We collaborate with industry leaders to find the specific solutions they need today, while also working toward next-generation solutions to address anticipated future challenges.”

Michelman’s Dr. Talia Collins, Global R&D Manager, Printing and Packaging, will co-host a conference session at the show with Dr. Esa Saukkonen, Manager, Packaging Portfolio Development, R&D at UPM. The session, entitled Sustainable and Recyclable Paper Structure Designs, will explore how the intersections between growing consumer demand, brand sustainability initiatives, and evolving regulatory requirements are converging to drive innovation throughout the packaging value chain.

Through deep collaboration and co-creation, Michelman and UPM Specialty Papers are developing solutions on the cutting edge of circular packaging. Combining UPM’s fiber-based substrates with Michelman’s water-based coatings, these new solutions allow paper-based designs to meet requirements for food contact, shelf life, and recyclability, replacing multi-material, non-recyclable packaging. Highlighted in this joint session will be three innovative packaging structures that showcase a variety of barriers achievable in fiber-based flexible packaging solutions using materials available now to converters and brands. This informative session is scheduled for Monday, November 4th, from 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM on Innovation Stage 2 in the North Hall of McCormick Place, Booth N-4580.

Pack Expo takes place November 3-6, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Michelman will exhibit in the South Hall, booth S-4359.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.