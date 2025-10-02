Michelman Associates Volunteer Globally During 14th Annual Commitment to Community Day

USA EMEA India China Singapore

Each year, Michelman closes its offices, labs, and plants so employees can dedicate the day to volunteering with local nonprofit organizations.

When our associates roll up their sleeves around the world, it demonstrates the power of collective action and our belief that business success and community well-being go hand in hand.” — Dr. Rick Michelman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 12, 2025, Michelman held its 14th Annual Commitment to Community Day. This tradition brings together hundreds of associates across the globe in a shared spirit of service. Each year, Michelman closes its offices, labs, and plants so employees can dedicate the day to volunteering with local nonprofit organizations.

In the USA, Michelman volunteers partnered with Greater Cincinnati organizations including Brick Gardens, Brighton Center Workforce Readiness, Camp Ernst, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Easterseals Redwood, Freestore Foodbank, Gorman Heritage Farm, Great Parks of Hamilton County, Last Mile Food Rescue, New Life Furniture Bank, Operation Give Back, People Working Cooperatively, Stepping Stones, and United Way. Associates supported these organizations through various activities, including preparing garden beds, hosting social activities, enhancing facilities, assisting with landscaping and construction projects, packaging food for distribution, working on farm and park projects, supporting food rescue efforts, and building and painting furniture for families in need.

In Europe, Michelman associates based in Windhof, Luxembourg, and Aubange, Belgium, volunteered with organizations including La Petite Plante, Fondation Kraizbierg, Ecole Libre de Saint-Léger, Ecole Fondamentale Libre "La Petite Cigale," Ecole Libre Ethe-Saint Mard, La Maison du Pain, ASBL IMP "La Providence," Centre de Secours Montmedy, Service Résidentiel "Le Starting Block," La Salle Sainte Chrétienne Longuyon, Ecole Libre "Les Prés Vers…", UKRAЇNKA ASBL, and Croix-Rouge de Belgique. Teams carried out projects such as weeding and maintaining flowerbeds, planting seasonal flowers, repainting and varnishing school facilities, mowing lawns, trimming hedges, assembling furniture, painting community spaces, enhancing playground lighting, and other improvements that brightened community spaces and supported individuals with disabilities, families in need, and local schools.

Across Asia, Michelman associates contributed to projects that supported children, families, and the environment. In Pune, India, the team volunteered at SAMPARC Bal Asha Ghar, an orphanage for boys, where they undertook landscaping work and made charitable donations. In Shanghai, associates participated in a science education program on household waste and conducted a beach cleanup along the Lingang shoreline with approval from the local management department, helping raise environmental awareness and protect the coastal ecosystem. In Singapore, associates partnered with SolarBuddy in a guided team building activity to assemble solar lights, which provide safe, sustainable lighting to children living in poverty in Cambodia and other parts of Asia.

"Our Commitment to Community Day is about more than volunteering. It's about honoring the partnerships we've built with organizations that make lasting impacts in their communities," said Rick Michelman, President & CEO of Michelman. "When our associates roll up their sleeves around the world, it demonstrates the power of collective action and our belief that business success and community well-being go hand in hand."

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

