Michelman Advances Primer Development for HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Presses

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman is expanding its DigiPrime® Vision series with a newly developed primer designed to support pressure-sensitive label applications on HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Presses.

This latest addition reflects Michelman’s ongoing commitment to innovation and responsiveness to evolving customer needs. Engineered to enhance operational flexibility, the primer demonstrates improved runnability, a broader operating window, and simplified maintenance—while maintaining the trusted substrate compatibility and performance standards of the DigiPrime® family.

“Our development efforts have focused on delivering a solution that aligns with the practical demands of press operators and converters,” said Lisa DiGate, Vice President, Global Digital Printing at Michelman. “We’re looking forward to engaging with customers through expanded field trials to validate performance across diverse production environments.”

Michelman’s portfolio of water-based, PFAS-free primers supports a wide range of HP Indigo Digital Presses, from the 6K to the 200K and V12. Like its predecessors, the new primer is designed with sustainability and compliance in mind, including suitability for food contact applications and compatibility with recycling processes.

“Michelman’s continued investment in primer development strengthens our long-standing collaboration,” said Regina Guslitzer-Okner, Head of Supplies, Applications, and Sustainability at HP Indigo. “This new offering empowers our customers to explore new application spaces with confidence and efficiency.”

Press owners interested in participating in upcoming field trials or learning more about Michelman’s digital printing solutions are encouraged to contact their local distributor or visit Michelman’s website.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.



