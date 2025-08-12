Michelman Earns EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Rating for Third Consecutive Year, Ranks In Top 95th Percentile

The 2025 rating places them among the top performers globally, and reflects continued leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman has again earned a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis, maintaining its place among the top-rated companies worldwide for a third consecutive year. The 2025 rating reflects the company's continued leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in an increasingly competitive landscape.

EcoVadis evaluates more than 150,000 companies across 185 countries using a comprehensive assessment framework that includes environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. "Maintaining our Gold status is not simple. It is through the exemplary efforts of our global team that we maintain this ranking." said Chuck Hardy, Michelman’s Director, Global Sustainability and R&D Systems at Michelman. "As the overall performance of rated companies improves, the threshold for recognition moves as well.”

With awareness that continued progress is essential, the company is implementing an ongoing internal action plan, focused on advancing long-term ESG performance.

"While some organizations are pausing or restating their environmental goals, we're moving forward," said Rick Michelman, President and CEO at Michelman. "Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in our values. It guides our decisions, our innovations, and how we work with partners across the value chain."

Click here to view Michelman's full 2025 EcoVadis performance summary. To learn more about the EcoVadis rating system, visit www.ecovadis.com.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

