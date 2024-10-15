Gov. Justice debuts Heritage Highway as newest route of West Virginia’s Mountain Rides Program

GHENT, WV — Gov. Justice held a celebration today to debut Heritage Highway, the newest route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program. Heritage Highway, a scenic loop that leads travelers throughout the southern region of the state, marks the fifth route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “Southern West Virginia holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m excited that our newest Mountain Ride route will give folks an opportunity to see its beauty firsthand,” Gov. Justice said. “Right now is the perfect time to get out and hit our country roads because the fall views are unlike any other. There’s nothing quite like taking the scenic route, and West Virginia has some of the most beautiful ones around.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.