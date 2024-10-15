Submit Release
Gov. Justice visits New River Gorge National Park & Preserve to celebrate continued growth and investment

LANSING, WV — Gov. Jim Justice visited New River Gorge National Park & Preserve to celebrate continued growth and investment. Additionally, Gov. Justice announced that this year's Bridge Day attendance is expected to reach record numbers.

As West Virginia's largest single-day festival, Bridge Day attracts thousands to the New River Gorge Bridge each third Saturday in October for thrilling base-jumping, rappelling, and various festivities.

To accommodate the growing visitation numbers of Bridge Day and the New River Gorge National Park, Gov. Justice cut the ribbon on an expanded parking facility for the Endless Wall Trail. This new parking lot will enhance safety and accessibility for visitors, allowing for a smoother experience as they explore one of the park's most popular hiking destinations.

