U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Randy Weber for Texas’s 14th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Randy Weber to represent Texas’s Fourteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement of U.S. Representative Randy Weber for Texas’s 14th Congressional District. Representative Weber is a steady leader in the House on behalf of Texas businesses,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “He tirelessly works to advance pro-business policies to strengthen the economy in his district and the country. He is a key leader on protecting and promoting the nation’s energy, liquefied natural gas, and infrastructure, as well as in shaping key trade policies. The U.S. Chamber is certain the Congressman will continue to be an unwavering leader on these and other issues in the 119th Congress.”

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Weber. “As a former small business owner, this recognition highlights our mutual commitment to pro-business policies, job creation, and strengthening the economy for hardworking Texans. I never forget that Texas and America are built by businesses!”