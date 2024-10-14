U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. French Hill for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. French Hill to represent Arkansas’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement of U.S. Representative French Hill for Arkansas’s Second District. Representative Hill is a longstanding champion for business and all those in his district,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. "As a former chamber of commerce board chair, he understands how pro-business policies deliver value to his community and state. Having had the pleasure of working with him over the years, I have witnessed his compassion and demonstrated leadership in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. The U.S. Chamber is proud to continue to stand with him for the 119th Congress.”

“As a former Chairman of a chamber of commerce, I understand firsthand the importance of the Chamber’s mission and supporting policies that promote economic growth and prosperity in our local communities,” said Congressman Hill. “I appreciate the U.S. Chamber’s endorsement and their hard work to make our communities better every day.”