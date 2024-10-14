U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Joe Wilson for South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Joe Wilson to represent South Carolina’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Congressman Joe Wilson to represent South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District," said Clark Jackson, Senior Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Representative Wilson has been a staunch supporter of small business by lowering taxes and cutting bureaucratic red tape that stifles growth. He works to ensure policies in Washington benefit job creators back in South Carolina, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the 119th Congress."

“I am humbled and inspired by the U.S. Chamber endorsement, fulfilling my commitment to ‘Joe Means Jobs,’” said Congressman Wilson. “Additionally, I am grateful to work with AmChams worldwide, which are so successful achieving mutually beneficial investments creating jobs and markets.”