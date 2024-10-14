U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Bruce Westerman for Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Bruce Westerman to represent Arkansas’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement of U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman for Arkansas’s Fourth Congressional District,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “As Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Westerman has shown his commitment to Native American tribes and protecting the U.S. — setting the tone on policies related to industry and business. As an engineer and forester, his leadership on issues related to ports, navigable waterways, mineral laws, and energy have brought fresh perspectives to address the challenges facing business and industry. Rep. Westerman is a quite leader who firmly believes in protecting our nation’s lands, infrastructure, and energy resources. The U.S. Chamber looks forward to continuing to work with the Congressman in the 119th Congress on pro-businesses policies.”

"I’m thankful to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement,” said Rep. Westerman. “I understand the hardships businesses and consumers are facing in today’s economy and am committed to continue working in Washington to promote free market principles that will benefit both.”