NFL Hall of Famers Anthony Muñoz, Demarcus Ware and Morten Andersen Commit to Tee-Off at James Hardie™ Invitational

Event Will Bring Together 26 Football Legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions Professionals at Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational announced today that NFL Hall of Famers Anthony Muñoz, Demarcus Ware and Morten Andersen, will be featured at the inaugural event. The tournament will feature Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside PGA TOUR Champions professionals from March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.Muñoz was an offensive tackle with the Cincinnati Bengals for 13 seasons, was elected to 11 consecutive Pro Bowls and named All-Pro 11 consecutive times from 1981 through 1991. In 2022, an ESPN panel named Muñoz as the greatest offensive tackle in NFL history. Ware spent the majority of his 12 seasons in the league with the Dallas Cowboys before capping his career with the Denver Broncos. He was voted first-team All-Pro four times, second-team All-Pro three times and was selected to nine Pro Bowls. In 2016, Ware received the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award – an annual award the Denver Broncos present to a player from their team “who best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.” Andersen, nicknamed "the Great Dane," was a kicker in the NFL for 25 seasons – most notably with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons – and is widely considered the most prolific scorer in league history. Andersen’s 40 field goals of 50 yards or longer were the most in NFL history at his retirement. He is one of the rare players to be named to two NFL All-Decade Teams (1980s and 1990s).Muñoz, Ware and Andersen join NFL greats Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber, Dwight Freeney, Jimbo Covert, Andre Reed, and Calvin Johnson, who have also committed to play in the tournament. A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals will come together for an exciting three-day tournament that will be televised live on the Golf Channel.“The addition of Hall of Famers like Anthony Muñoz, Demarcus Ware and Morten Andersen to the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational brings even more excitement and anticipation for both fans and participants alike,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director, James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. Tickets will be available to the general public in November 2024.James Hardie, America's leader in home building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community and philanthropy.For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital n, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com About Pro Links SportsPro Links Sports is an industry leading sports marketing and professional management firm that operates several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events. Since 1993, Pro Links Sports has also worked with companies throughout the world to implement, full-service golf and corporate programs to fit their particular needs and objectives.

