Nobel Prize Recipients to Join Selection Process of WSANDN Awards

WSANDN Set to Honor Global Contributions to Peace, Poverty Eradication, Health and Education.

We have made multiple openings to accommodate everyone who qualifies, ensuring that we celebrate diverse efforts across various sectors.” — Dominion V.Judah Ph.D.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the unveiling of WSANDN Awards, the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) has announced that the selection process of winners will include Nobel Prize recipients. This prestigious WSANDN Award initiative aims to recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to peace, poverty eradication, education, and health. The awards which are set to debut on December 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C., United States will be a celebration to mark exemplary works of fostering a more harmonious global community.Selection Process: Ensuring FairnessThe WSANDN Awards a selection process will be overseen by committees of experts in relevant fields, including esteemed past Nobel Prize winners. Nominations will be accepted from a diverse range of stakeholders, including government officials, academics, and civil society leaders. Direct nominations from WSANDN Award Committee members will also be allowed.Each committee will evaluate candidates based on their consistent contributions to peace, poverty reduction, or educational advancement. The emphasis will be on measurable impacts, ensuring that the awards honor those whose efforts lead to tangible improvements in society. add the influencers to a curated listOpen to All: A Commitment to InclusivityA hallmark of the WSANDN Awards is its commitment to inclusivity. The awards are open to all individuals and organizations with a proven track record of significant contributions to peace and the moral betterment of society. WSANDN President-General Dr. Dominion V. Judah stated, "We have made multiple openings to accommodate everyone who qualifies, ensuring that we celebrate diverse efforts across various sectors." This approach reflects WSANDN's dedication to recognizing contributions without discrimination, welcoming nominees from all backgrounds.WSANDN Awards Categories and Financial SupportThe WSANDN Awards will consist of several categories, each with a specific focus:1. World Subnationals and Nations Annual Peace Award (WSANDNPA): This award recognizes efforts to eliminate violence, terrorism, and conflict, promoting global peace and understanding.2. Poverty Eradication Award: Aimed at honoring initiatives that improve the quality of life for marginalized communities, this award celebrates groundbreaking work in poverty alleviation.3. Education Awards: These awards will highlight institutions and individuals who are significantly enhancing educational opportunities and practices on a global scale.4. Health Innovation Award: This new category recognizes initiatives that advance healthcare access, improve health outcomes, and innovate in medical technology. It aims to honor efforts that address critical health challenges, particularly in underserved populations.Financial SupportEach category will offer multiple tiers of financial support. At the international level, awards will range from $1 million to $15 million, along with expense coverage and a Gold Medal for recipients. Local awards will also be available, ranging from $10,000 to $1 million, ensuring that impactful initiatives at the community level are recognized and supported.Advantages and Global ImpactThe WSANDN Awards aim not only to honor individuals and organizations but also to create a ripple effect of positive change:· WSANDNPA: By recognizing dedicated efforts toward peace, this award promotes global cooperation and raises awareness about the importance of conflict resolution, inspiring others to join the cause.· Poverty Eradication Award: This award highlights initiatives that tackle poverty directly, encouraging collaboration and innovative solutions to strengthen community empowerment and drive economic development.· Education Awards: These awards promote educational excellence and social development, inspiring individuals and organizations to address pressing educational challenges and enhance access to quality education for all.· Health Innovation Award: By spotlighting advancements in healthcare, this award encourages innovation and collaboration in the medical field, aiming to improve health systems and address health disparities.Legacy Purpose: A Vision for the FutureThe legacy of the WSANDN Awards is clear: to eliminate tensions, empower marginalized communities, and support global educational reform and health advancements.· WSANDNPA: The mission is to actively eliminate conflicts and foster dialogue, promoting a culture of peace.· Poverty Eradication Award: This award seeks to uplift those affected by poverty, eliminate inequalities, and promote sustainable development practices for a world free from poverty.· Education Awards: The primary objective is to eliminate barriers to education, empower individuals through knowledge, and support global initiatives that enhance learning outcomes for future generations.· Health Innovation Award: The goal is to ensure equitable healthcare access, promote health literacy, and inspire innovative solutions that contribute to healthier communities worldwide.As the inaugural ceremony approaches, the WSANDN invites individuals and organizations committed to societal improvement to participate in this vital initiative. The annual call for nominations will welcome a broad array of candidates from various sectors.By honoring those who work tirelessly for a better world, the WSANDN aims to inspire others to follow suit. Together, we can build a legacy of peace, prosperity, and education that will benefit generations to come.For more information on the WSANDN Awards, including nomination guidelines and updates, visit wsandn.org.About the Global Peace Agreement The Global Peace Agreement (GPA), recognized with the 2024 Global Recognition Award, is a transformative initiative led by WSandN that focuses on reallocating resources for global peace, equity, and economic development. Instead of funding traditional conflict management, the GPA aims to direct resources toward sustainable development and poverty eradication. Data from the World Economic Forum in 2018 shows that the GPA could save the global economy an astonishing $14 trillion annually, addressing the high costs of conflict while fostering economic growth worldwide.Its " Sign for Peace " campaign seeks 4 billion signatures to create the most democratic multilateral agreement ever, empowering individuals to directly influence their future. By outlawing terrorism, armed conflicts, and wars under international law, the GPA promotes peaceful dispute resolution and aims to redefine international relations. Ultimately, it aspires to pave the way for a more equitable and peaceful world through broad participation and commitment to non-violence.About the World Subnationals and Nations(WSANDN)The World Subnationals and Nations is established as a center for global cooperation, tasked with delivering real-time solutions to economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian challenges worldwide. Founded with The Charter as its foundation, WSandN is dedicated to fostering global peace, equality of nations, human rights and economic development. The organization operates under the principles of international law and aims to create a unified global community that prioritizes human rights and dignity.

WSANDN AWARDS 2025

