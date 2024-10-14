'Dirty John' Survivor & Advocate Debra Newell to Speak on October 24 at Fort Bend Women’s Center Luncheon

Attendees photographed at the 2023 Healing & Hope Luncheon Debra Newell, Domestic Violence Survivor and Advocate featured in the Netflix series “Dirty John,” will speak at the Fort Bend Women’s Center Annual Luncheon.

The Healing & Hope Luncheon will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024 and is open to the public – tickets and sponsorship packages are on sale now.

The strength to survive is just the beginning. Debra’s courage to share her story empowers, uplifts, and inspires others to stand with victims of intimate partner violence.” — Vita Goodell

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual Fort Bend Women’s Center Healing & Hope Luncheon is fast approaching, and this year’s event promises to be impactful with keynote speaker Debra Newell, a domestic violence survivor and advocate, renowned for her story highlighted in the Netflix series “Dirty John.” The event will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land and is open to the public. Tickets and sponsorship packages are on sale now.The Healing & Hope Luncheon is Fort Bend Women's Center’s largest event, dedicated to providing education and information in support of domestic violence awareness and advocacy. As the only domestic violence and sexual assault emergency shelter and crisis hotline in Fort Bend County, the Center provides critical support services such as counseling, advocacy, and case management for survivors. Last year alone, Fort Bend Women's Center served 2,297 survivors, including 812 children.“The strength to survive is just the beginning. Debra’s courage to share her story empowers, uplifts, and inspires others to stand with victims of intimate partner violence,” says Vita Goodell, Chief Executive Officer of Fort Bend Womens’ Center.Debra Newell’s harrowing journey, which gained widespread attention through the Wondery podcast and Bravo television series "Dirty John," will be the focus of her keynote speech. The true crime story details how an online encounter with John Meehan, who posed as a successful anesthesiologist, led to a tumultuous and dangerous relationship. As an interior designer and devoted mother, Newell faced manipulation, secrecy, and survival against all odds during her brief courtship and marriage to Meehan, profoundly impacting her family and life. Her story has shed light on the dangers of online dating and the complexities of abusive relationships.Through the "Dirty John" podcast and Netflix series, as well as her book "Surviving Dirty John," and appearances in documentaries such as "Dirty John, The Dirty Truth" and "Evil Lives Here" on Investigation Discovery, Newell has become a powerful voice in raising awareness about the importance of recognizing and escaping toxic relationships.This year's Healing & Hope Luncheon is made possible thanks to the generous support of our Presenting Sponsor, Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA). Sponsorship packages for the event begin at $3,000, and individual tickets are available for $150. For more information on the Healing & Hope Luncheon and to purchase tickets, please visit fbwc.org For more information on the Healing & Hope Luncheon, please contact Resource Development Manager, Patty Holt at Pholt@fbwc.org or 281-344-5761.Fort Bend Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Our mission is to assist, protect, and prevent violence against all survivors, including men and children, within the Greater Houston Area. Since 1980, we have helped over 58,000 survivors rebuild their lives, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to survive, revive, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.