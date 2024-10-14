Committee Drops In-State Testing Requirement for California Bar Exam

(Subscription required) The Committee of Bar Examiners on Friday voted 8-3 to allow testing almost anywhere, so long as test-takers abide by the rules governing a new vendor platform, which will administer the exam simultaneously across all time zones, online and in-person.

