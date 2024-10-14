Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,165 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alerts on Allowable Rent Hike Limits

Under the TPA, most landlords cannot raise rent more than 10% total or 5% plus the percentage change in the cost of living — whichever is lower — over a 12-month period. The second consumer alert summarizes local rent control or rent stabilization laws throughout California. If Californians live in a city or county with stronger rent protections than the TPA, the local law applies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alerts on Allowable Rent Hike Limits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more