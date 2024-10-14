CFO at Girardi Keese pleads guilty to embezzling from clients

(Subscription required) "The former longtime head of the accounting department at the now-shuttered Los Angeles plaintiffs' personal injury law firm Girardi Keese pleaded guilty... to enabling the embezzlement of tens millions of dollars from the firm's injured clients and to embezzling money from Girardi Keese itself," the U.S. attorney's office said.

