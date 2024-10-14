Governor Abbott Reappoints Bailey Chair Of Texas Facilities Commission

TEXAS, October 14 - October 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Brian A. Bailey as chair of the Texas Facilities Commission for a term to expire annually. The Commission builds, maintains, and supports state buildings and property across Texas. In addition, the Commission is responsible for the construction of Texas’ border wall along the southern border.

Brian A. Bailey of Austin has served on the Texas Facilities Commission since May 2019 and as chair since May 2023. He is a member of the Greater Austin Crime Commission and The University of Texas (UT) Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee. Bailey received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from UT Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.