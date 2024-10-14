Governor Abbott Congratulates Abilene As Second Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 14 - October 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Abilene on being designated as the second Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported over 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities large and small. I congratulate the City of Abilene and the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to help further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Abilene’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community is a testament to the city’s vision for growth and economic development,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Abilene offers travelers an authentic glimpse into Texas history and culture, and it plays a pivotal role in shaping Texas as a premier travel destination.”

"Abilene's recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community underscores the city's commitment to welcoming visitors and driving local economic growth, a source of immense pride for West Texas," said Senator Charles Perry. "This designation not only highlights Abilene's rich cultural and recreational offerings, but also reflects the dedication of the community to strengthening tourism as a cornerstone of prosperity in our region and across Texas."

“Abilene is quickly becoming the ‘unhidden gem’ in Texas tourism with its rich history and West Texas values of kindness and hospitality creating a travel destination that is second to none,” said Representative Stan Lambert. “It is through the combined efforts of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, city officials, and the many leaders in our hospitality industry that tourism in the Big Country has continued to flourish. I look forward to seeing the city utilize this partnership with Travel Texas to ensure that Abilene stays at the forefront of the tourism industry in Texas.”

“Abilene is so honored to be designated as the second-ever Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Weldon Hurt. “Our true West Texas hospitality shines through in all the wonderful places to go and things to see and do here in Abilene. From a visit to the Abilene Zoo, to one of our many museums like Frontier Texas and the Grace Museum, or even catching a football game at Abilene Christian University's Anthony Field, we are consistently proving that Abilene is the place to be. Our annual Children's Art and Literacy Festival attracts thousands of attendees every year, and our designation as the Storybook Capital of America keeps kids and families engaged with our beautiful storybook sculptures scattered around our downtown area. Abilene is truly a one-of-a-kind destination, and we are excited to welcome even more visitors as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community.”

“Abilene is proud to receive the designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice President Robert Lopez. “This recognition reflects the dedication and collaboration of our hospitality industry, city leadership, and community stakeholders who understand the value tourism brings to our local economy. With their continued support, we are committed to ensuring that tourism remains a vibrant and growing sector in Abilene, enhancing opportunities for businesses and residents, and creating lifelong memories for visitors."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.