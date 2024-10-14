COMMISSIONER MILLER CELEBRATES NATIONAL SCHOOL LUNCH WEEK

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller officially kicked off the state's celebration of National School Lunch Week, set for October 14-18, 2024. This year's theme, School Lunch Pirates: Find Your Treasure, adds excitement to students’ journey toward healthy lifestyles and good nutrition at school. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) proudly partners with more than 8,000 schools to serve 3 million lunches daily and provides resources to help schools promote National School Lunch Week.

"I’m proud to work alongside these hardworking school nutrition professionals year-round, and National School Lunch Week is the perfect time to recognize their efforts," Commissioner Miller said. "These folks always go above and beyond to make sure our kids get the nutrition they need to succeed in the classroom. This week, they’re bringing extra energy to the cafeteria with special activities using TDA resources that highlight healthy food and Texas-grown products."

Many schools across Texas are participating in Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Challenge throughout the month, which encourages incorporating more Texas-grown products into school meals. Special menus for National School Lunch Week, created by TDA, support both initiatives by featuring recipes made with Texas agricultural products. Schools also received TDA-provided promotional materials, including posters, participation charts, and digital resources like themed menus, recipes, and morning announcements.

TDA is committed to helping schools increase participation in their meal programs, ensuring more Texas children enjoy the nutritious, balanced meals served daily. These meals not only fuel students' success but also teach valuable lessons about healthy eating and the importance of Texas agriculture—lessons that last a lifetime. Commissioner Miller and TDA encourage all Texans to join school nutrition professionals in celebrating National School Lunch Week with the theme School Lunch Pirates: Find Your Treasure. For more information, visit www.SquareMeals.org/NSLW.

