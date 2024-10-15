Rising Country Star Tori Martin Returns To Guest Host Country Fix And Gears Up For Tour With Hitmaker Drew Baldridge

Tori Martin (Credit: Joe Leaphart) Tori Martin as Country Fix host

It’s an honor to join Drew on this run of tour dates. We both have hit singles right now. I love to perform, and I’m ready for us all to get lost in the country … music together.” — Tori Martin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Country star and LuckySky Music recording artist, Tori Martin returns to guest host two episodes of Country Fix airing today through October 27. Tori is a natural for the show, with her engaging Texas charm. During the interview portion she shares behind-the-scenes insights and humorous anecdotes in a way that is sure to delight the show’s 200 HUNDRED MILLION weekly household viewers.Martin’s current single, the sassy, upbeat “ Lost In The Country ,” is her first Top 10 Texas Regional Radio Report hit (#7 this week) and the track is rising on the Top 25 on the CDXTraction Texas Chart. The companion music video premiered on HEARTLAND last month, and continues to generate airplay on American Country Network, Country Music Channel, Making A Scene, IndiMusic TV and the Taste of Country Weekly Countdown.In support of her hit single, Tori is excited to expand her touring schedule to share the stage on select dates with the super-talented Drew Baldridge. “It’s an honor to join Drew on this run. I am a fan for sure,” says Tori, who also congratulated Drew on his recent #1 national Country chart single, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter.” Martin adds, “That is a first for an independent artist - and a major step forward for all of us.”Martin will open for Baldridge at the following shows:11/8 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie’s Attic11/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage and Grill11/15 - West Chester Township, OH - Lori’s Roadhouse11/17 - Syracuse, NY - The Song and Dance11/21 - Wyandotte, MI - District 14211/22 - Rootstown, OH - The Dusty Armadillo12/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line12/6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’sThese are all new and unexplored markets for Martin, who is eager to introduce her unique sound to fresh audiences. “I’m so excited to go out on this tour and share my live show once again outside of Texas,” Tori says. “I love to perform, and I’m ready for us all to get lost in the country … music together.”Keep up with the latest news, additional tour dates and more on Tori’s official website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter) and YouTube.Check countryfix.us for a list of affiliates and check each networks listings for air dates and times. Country Fix airs on: Heartland Network, The Family Channel, YouToo America, RightNow TV, Stryk TV (OTT), Country Road TV (OTT), Canyon Star TV (OTT), Country TV-New Zealand, CM&T - UK and 50+ broadcast stations. The popular program reaches over TWO HUNDRED MILLION households weekly.ABOUT TORI MARTINBorn in sunny Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to the Nashville based indie label, LuckySky Music shortly thereafter. Now, the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound is steeped in her roots as a true-blue Texan singer. Her latest single, “Lost In The Country,” is currently Top 10 on the Texas Regional Radio Report and Top 25 and rising on the CDXTraction Texas Chart. Tori was named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy and French bulldog, Lucky.

Tori Martin's Lost In The Country

