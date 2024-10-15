New Paradigm Institute Announces Livestream of Inaugural UFOs/UAP Global Disclosure Day on October 20th

New Paradigm Institute Global Disclosure Day

NPI’s Global Disclosure Day event aligns with a key milestone in UFOs/UAP disclosure and will feature leading voices in the global movement for transparency.

The burden of proof has shifted. It’s no longer about proving that UAP exist; it’s now up to those who kept this information secret to prove that UAP don’t exist. We are entering a new era.” — Jim Garrison, Director of NPI’s Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) is set to host the first-ever Global Disclosure Day on Sunday, October 20, 2024, with a two-hour livestreamed event that promises to bring together advocates and experts dedicated to advancing the cause of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) disclosure.

Citizens for Disclosure (CfD), NPI’s grassroots initiative launched in February 2024, will spearhead the event, with CfD chapters across 43 states and several countries hosting local watch parties to amplify the message. Inspired by the establishment of Earth Day in 1970, the event intends to celebrate humanity’s Cosmic Moment — the reality that we are not alone and that nonhuman intelligence exists and has been interacting with our planet for some time. The event will showcase an impressive lineup of speakers, video presentations, and testimonials from government whistleblowers, experts, and grassroots activists, aiming to highlight the latest developments in the movement for UAP transparency.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the history of the UFOs/UAP movement,” said Dr. Jim Garrison, Director of NPI’s Washington, D.C. Office, who is coordinating the event. “The burden of proof has shifted. It’s no longer about proving that UAP exist; it’s now up to those who kept this information secret for so long to prove that UAP don’t exist. We are entering a new era.”

The Global Disclosure Day event is specifically timed to coincide with an important deadline mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (NDAA). The NDAA requires federal agencies to gather their UAP-related records by October 20, 2024, for review and potential transmission to the UAP Records Collection at the National Archives and Records Administration by September 30, 2025.

Global Disclosure Day aims to celebrate the progress made toward revealing what various U.S. government agencies have discovered about UAP after decades of investigation. The event also serves as a rallying call for continued action, urging people worldwide to advocate for full transparency.

“Public involvement is crucial for achieving comprehensive disclosure,” said Danny Sheehan, NPI’s General Counsel. “We want to remind everyone that the journey is far from over, and the fight for truth is just beginning.”

Details:

Global Disclosure Day will begin livestream at 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (North America) on October 20, 2024.

Go to https://newparadigminstitute.org/take-action/global-disclosure-day/ to sign up for the livestream.

Featured Speakers for Global Disclosure Day:

Ross Coulthart: Investigative journalist on UAP and author of In Plain Sight

Lue Elizondo: Former senior official at the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and author of Imminent

Karl Nell: Executive in the aerospace and defense industry

Birdie Jaworski: Founder of ABQ UFOs, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Danny Sheehan: General Counsel, New Paradigm Institute

Dr. Beatriz Villarroel: Astronomer at the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics and leader of the VASCO and EXOPROBE projects

Rich Hoffman: Co-founder of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) and Senior IT Systems Engineering Analyst, Army Materiel Command

Julia Mossbridge, PhD: Founder and Director of the Mossbridge Institute

Chrissy Newton: Host of “Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction” and PR Director for The Debrief

Steve Bassett: Founder of Paradigm Research Institute and co-founder of Hollywood Disclosure Alliance

Ron James: Filmmaker, researcher, and host of “Spacetime”; Media Relations Director at MUFON

Lester Nare: Founder of the UAP Caucus

Nick Gold: Founder of Declassify UAP

Kosta Makreas: Founder of ET Let’s Talk

Chris Sharp: Editor-in-Chief of Liberation Times

Julio Cesar Acosta-Navarro, PhD: Latin American Academy of Scientific Ufology (LAASU)

Ryan Purkey: Director, Citizens for Disclosure Hong Kong

Victor Viggiani: Zland Communications New Network

Giorgio Piacenza: Director, Citizens for Disclosure Peru

Chris Gaffney: Founder, NHIDisclosure Ireland

Mark Crewson: Director, Citizens for Disclosure Southern California

Sabir Hussain: Founder-Director, Indian Society for UFO Studies

Stan Ho: Founder, Orbs Research & Bio-Conscious Study, Hong Kong

Thiago Luiz Tichetti: Editor da Revista UFO, Diretor de Relações Internacionais da Comissão Brasileira de Ufólogos (CBU), Diretor Nacional da MUFON no Brasil

Global Disclosure Day seeks to build momentum for greater governmental openness about UAP, urging the public to play an active role in shaping the future of disclosure. Join the livestream on October 20 to be part of this historic conversation.

For more information, visit https://newparadigminstitute.org/take-action/global-disclosure-day/.

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit https://newparadigminstitute.org.

