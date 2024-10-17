AVTECC Names Joseph Myers of Toyota Motor North America as Vice President

Joseph Myers of Renowned Toyota T-TEN Program Joins AVTECC as Vice President International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition

Myers Joins AVTECC in November Upon Retirement as Technician Development Manager of Renowned T-TEN Program at TMNA

Joe’s wealth of knowledge in preparing technicians for the workforce is unparalleled in our industry and his expertise will help to shape AVTECC's accreditation and credentialing programs.” — David Macholz

EAST MORICHES, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition ( AVTECC ), has named Joseph Myers as Vice president. Myers will join AVTECC in November upon his retirement as Technician Development Manager for Toyota North America (TMNA) and leader of Toyota’s Nationally renowned Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN). Myers brings forty years of industry experience to AVTECC and has spent the past twenty-one years in technician education and training.“We are thrilled to have Joe join AVTECC as our Vice President” said Dave Macholz, AVTECC President and CEO. “Joe and I have had the pleasure of working together for the last twelve years through the Toyota T-TEN program and we share a vision for reimagining automotive education and credentialing through AVTECC. Joe’s wealth of knowledge in preparing technicians for the workforce is unparalleled in our industry and his expertise will help to shape our accreditation and credentialing programs”.“I am thrilled to be working with AVTECC and Dave Macholz! Dave and I share the same vision for delivering skills-based training and certifications for technicians and students. AVTECC will provide a bright future for technician certification and automotive program accreditation.”The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC), was introduced last summer during a keynote address by Macholz at the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) Conference in Indianapolis, IN.“AVTECC is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded to reimagine the way in which we prepare and certify technicians.” Said Macholz. “With advancements in technology such as EV’s and advanced driver assist systems, we need to be certain that technicians have the skills required to service, diagnose, and repair these vehicles. AVTECC will provide industry standards, program accreditation, and skills-based certification that provide technicians with a pathway to sustained career success”AVTECC will introduce a skills-based certification model in January 2025. “One element that has been missing from training and credentialing programs in our industry is the validation of technician skills. Our organization believes that skills-based training and certification are the key to preparing highly qualified technicians for sustained career success……having Joe on board will help bring our programs to scale”.To learn more about AVTECC visit www.avtecc.org . or contact: info@avtecc.org

Introducing AVTECC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.