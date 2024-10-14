Economic diplomacy at the event of the French Slovenian Business Club and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry

SLOVENIA, October 14 - Director General Šešum emphasised that the pace of change at the global level is much faster today and that the EU needs to react more quickly in order to maintain or strengthen its competitiveness. At the EU level, a common position on the role and tasks of economic diplomacy should be established. In addition, science diplomacy, which brings together scientists, research institutes, diplomacy, government and business, should be enhanced.

The opening speakers were Marjana Majerič, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Strategic Development and Internationalisation, and Tatjana Šikovec, President of the French Slovenian Business Club.

The round table was also attended by Florence Lévy, Ambassador of France to Slovenia, Giuseppe Cavagna, Ambassador of Italy to Slovenia, Boris Grigić, Ambassador of Croatia to Slovenia, Anton Papež, manager and co-founder of Interenergo, Janez Škrabec, director of Riko d.o.o., and Radovan Bolko, member of the supervisory board of Kolektor d.d. The participants agreed that changes are needed at the EU level to increase productivity and competitiveness. They stressed the need to find innovative approaches to promote sustainable growth in the region and the importance of a united, strategically oriented and responsive EU as the only way to successfully work towards strengthening the EU economy.