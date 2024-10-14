For Immediate Release:

October 14, 2024

Story Adventures Debuts at Wilson State Park and Launches a New Rotation of Storybooks at Clinton, El Dorado, and Milford State Parks

TOPEKA -- The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are pleased to announce that on Thursday, October 10, Story Adventures opened at Wilson State Park’s Cedar Trail as part of the Imagination Library of Kansas program. Story panels along the trail feature the children’s storybook One Leaf, Two Leaves, Count with Me! by John Micklos Jr. and Clive Farland, a counting narrative that focuses on the progression of seasons. Just in time for fall, families and readers of all ages are welcome to explore park surroundings and enjoy the outdoors with the storybook’s activities and conversation starters about the change of season.

One Leaf, Two Leaves, Count with Me! At Wilson State Park

Story Adventures is a collaboration between The Imagination Library of Kansas and Kansas State Parks and first launched in Clinton, El Dorado, and Milford State Parks in May 2023. Using the QR code on the Story Adventure panels, families can enroll children ages birth to age 5 in the Imagination Library book gifting program. Once enrolled, children receive one free age-appropriate book per month mailed directly to their home.

“With the addition of Wilson State Park, we now have four state parks that host and facilitate early shared reading experiences and encourage families to explore a literary adventure together. I’m excited to see the work of the Imagination Library of Kansas and the Kansas State Parks grow to reach more communities and boost the opportunity for children in the state to register for free books,” said Representative Troy Waymaster, House District 109. “From personal experience with my own children, I’ve seen firsthand how connecting the dots between words on a page and the world they experience, shapes and influences their development in a positive way. A simple walk on a Story Adventures trail introduces dynamic approaches to reading, learning, and communicating."

“It has been a pleasure partnering with the Kansas Children's Cabinet and Imagination Library of Kansas on introducing Story Adventure Trails into Kansas State Parks. We are always plotting new opportunities for families to engage themselves in outdoor recreation while visiting the parks,” said Riston Landwehr, grant coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “The adventure trails have added a new and exciting opportunity that promotes both outdoor recreation and youth literacy. They have been popular among our visitors, and we are so excited to add another park to the program.”

Story Adventures will continue at Clinton, El Dorado, and Milford State Parks and will feature a new rotation of the originally featured storybooks from the Imagination Library of Kansas—giving all readers the chance to travel and explore each trail with a new story lens and activities. See the updated rotation below:

As An Oak Tree Grows at Clinton State Park

Miss Maple's Seeds at Milford State Park

Where Butterflies Grow at El Dorado State Park

Those interested in more information about the Imagination Library of Kansas, please visit kschildrenscabinet.org/imaginationlibrary or email ILKS@ku.edu .

For more about Kansas State Parks, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks.

