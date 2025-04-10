Kansas State Archery Tournaments Showcase Student Skill and Award $20,000 in Scholarships
April 10, 2025
PRATT— Nearly 400 student archers from across Kansas competed for top honors at the 2024 Kansas National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournaments, held March 28–29 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Students participated in bullseye and 3D archery events, vying for individual and team awards—and the chance to qualify for NASP Nationals.
“This tournament was a great success for our kids,” said Neal Cruse, head coach at USD 504 in Parsons. “The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks does a great job of hosting this event. We are extremely appreciative of the work they put in for our archers. We’d also like to thank NASP, Kansas Wildscape Foundation, Kansas Bowhunters Association, and Scheels of Wichita for their generous scholarship donations. Truly a blessing. Thank you, KDWP, for all you do for our kids.”
A record-setting $20,000 in scholarships was awarded to outstanding student archers at this year’s tournaments, thanks to generous contributions from NASP, the Kansas Wildscape Foundation, the Kansas Bowhunters Association, and Scheels of Wichita.
Additional support came from partners including Pratt Community College and Wichita Public Schools, who provided volunteers and logistical support for the two-day event.
The tournaments were organized and hosted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), with help from staff across seven divisions and sections, many of whom volunteered their time to support the students.
“What stood out the most was the incredible representation from across the agency,” said Lyndzee Rhine, KDWP outdoor skills coordinator. “Pulling off a large event is one thing, but feeling the support and unity from every corner of KDWP made it truly special.”
“This tournament doesn’t just happen. It takes people, dedication, and partnerships built on trust and a shared mission,” Rhine added. “We’re beyond grateful to everyone who made it happen. Your hard work mattered, and it made a difference.”
NASP tournaments include divisions for elementary (grades 4–5), middle school (grades 6–8), and high school (grades 9–12). Students may compete in the bullseye and 3D tournaments, each designed to test different archery skills.
Top Team Results
Bullseye
High School
- Riverton – 3,274 points
- Pittsburg – 3,126
- Wichita South – 3,117
- Tyro Christian – 3,097
- Wichita East – 2,987
- Wichita Southeast – 2,845
Middle School
- USD 504 – 3,246
- Chapman – 2,820
- Reno County Homeschool – 2,698
- Southeast Middle School (Cherokee) – 2,633
- Clearwater – 2,601
Elementary
- USD 504 – 2,903
- Meadowlark Elementary (Andover) – 2,265
3D
High School
- Wichita South – 1,583
- Chapman – 1,580
- Tyro Christian – 1,569
- Riverton – 1,566
- Pittsburg – 1,558
- Reno County Sabres – 1,514
- Herington – 1,502
- Wichita Southeast – 1,487
- Oswego Jr./Senior High School – 1,471
- Southeast High School (Cherokee) – 1,410
Middle School
- USD 504 – 1,602
- Herington – 1,551
- Chapman – 1,481
- Reno County Homeschool Connections – 1,475
- Reno County Sabres – 1,400
- Clearwater – 1,366
- Liberty Middle School (Pratt) – 1,296
- Southeast Middle School (Cherokee) – 1,290
Elementary
- USD 504 – 1,324
- Meadowlark Elementary (Andover) – 1,229
- Clearwater – 1,195
- Herington – 1,009
To view full tournament scores, including individual placements, visit nasptournaments.org.
More information on the NASP program in Kansas and how to get involved can be found here or by contacting Lyndzee Rhine at Lyndzee.Rhine@ks.gov or 785-260-3033.
