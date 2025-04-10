For Immediate Release:

Kansas State Archery Tournaments Showcase Student Skill and Award $20,000 in Scholarships

PRATT— Nearly 400 student archers from across Kansas competed for top honors at the 2024 Kansas National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournaments, held March 28–29 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Students participated in bullseye and 3D archery events, vying for individual and team awards—and the chance to qualify for NASP Nationals.

“This tournament was a great success for our kids,” said Neal Cruse, head coach at USD 504 in Parsons. “The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks does a great job of hosting this event. We are extremely appreciative of the work they put in for our archers. We’d also like to thank NASP, Kansas Wildscape Foundation, Kansas Bowhunters Association, and Scheels of Wichita for their generous scholarship donations. Truly a blessing. Thank you, KDWP, for all you do for our kids.”

A record-setting $20,000 in scholarships was awarded to outstanding student archers at this year’s tournaments, thanks to generous contributions from NASP, the Kansas Wildscape Foundation, the Kansas Bowhunters Association, and Scheels of Wichita.

Additional support came from partners including Pratt Community College and Wichita Public Schools, who provided volunteers and logistical support for the two-day event.

The tournaments were organized and hosted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), with help from staff across seven divisions and sections, many of whom volunteered their time to support the students.

“What stood out the most was the incredible representation from across the agency,” said Lyndzee Rhine, KDWP outdoor skills coordinator. “Pulling off a large event is one thing, but feeling the support and unity from every corner of KDWP made it truly special.”

“This tournament doesn’t just happen. It takes people, dedication, and partnerships built on trust and a shared mission,” Rhine added. “We’re beyond grateful to everyone who made it happen. Your hard work mattered, and it made a difference.”

NASP tournaments include divisions for elementary (grades 4–5), middle school (grades 6–8), and high school (grades 9–12). Students may compete in the bullseye and 3D tournaments, each designed to test different archery skills.

Top Team Results

Bullseye

High School

Riverton – 3,274 points Pittsburg – 3,126 Wichita South – 3,117 Tyro Christian – 3,097 Wichita East – 2,987 Wichita Southeast – 2,845

Middle School

USD 504 – 3,246 Chapman – 2,820 Reno County Homeschool – 2,698 Southeast Middle School (Cherokee) – 2,633 Clearwater – 2,601

Elementary

USD 504 – 2,903 Meadowlark Elementary (Andover) – 2,265

3D

High School

Wichita South – 1,583 Chapman – 1,580 Tyro Christian – 1,569 Riverton – 1,566 Pittsburg – 1,558 Reno County Sabres – 1,514 Herington – 1,502 Wichita Southeast – 1,487 Oswego Jr./Senior High School – 1,471 Southeast High School (Cherokee) – 1,410

Middle School

USD 504 – 1,602 Herington – 1,551 Chapman – 1,481 Reno County Homeschool Connections – 1,475 Reno County Sabres – 1,400 Clearwater – 1,366 Liberty Middle School (Pratt) – 1,296 Southeast Middle School (Cherokee) – 1,290

Elementary

USD 504 – 1,324 Meadowlark Elementary (Andover) – 1,229 Clearwater – 1,195 Herington – 1,009

To view full tournament scores, including individual placements, visit nasptournaments.org.

More information on the NASP program in Kansas and how to get involved can be found here or by contacting Lyndzee Rhine at Lyndzee.Rhine@ks.gov or 785-260-3033.

