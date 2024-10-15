Catalis and Can/Am Technologies Partner to Deliver Integrated Payment Hub for Government Agencies

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading provider of payment processing solutions for government, today announced a strategic partnership with Can/Am Technologies, a trusted provider of cashiering services for local and state government. The collaboration delivers comprehensive end-to-end cashiering and payment processing solutions designed to meet the unique needs of government agencies.“We are excited to partner with Can/Am Technologies to offer a one-stop shop for in-person collections,” said Steve Ostroff, Executive Vice President of Payments for Catalis. “Integrating Can/Am’s Teller Cashiering solution with the Catalis payments platform provides government agencies an intuitive and powerful solution to seamlessly collect and manage a complex system of in-person payments.”Today's customers expect fast, quality, and intuitive service for all their payment experiences, including government payments. Through this partnership, Catalis and Can/Am are committed to providing government agencies with solutions to streamline collections and improve efficiency. Key benefits include:● A modern, browser-based cashiering application that provides an intuitive web-based user experience.● Unified receipt printing, barcode scanning, card processing, check capture, and cash drawer automation.● Secure and reliable acceptance of various payment methods, including credit, debit, ACH, cash, and digital wallets across payment channels.● Real-time integration with ERP systems and other third-party software platforms.● Robust reconciliation, ad-hoc reporting, and analytics capabilities.● A secure platform delivering audited compliance with PCI-DSS Level 1, NIST, SOC2, and FISMA“We are excited to work alongside Catalis to deliver a truly comprehensive payment solution for government agencies. This partnership builds on our combined expertise for seamless integrations across multiple government software products to simplify the payments ecosystem of local government,” says Joshua Langemann, CEO of Can/Am Technologies. “Together, we continue to serve government leadership and administrative staff who care about secure, reliable revenue collection and management, and their customers who want a convenient way to pay all their government bills using whatever payment methods they’re most comfortable with.”This ongoing partnership will provide leading-edge payment processing and cashiering solutions designed to improve the citizen experience and reduce administrative burdens for government agencies of all sizes.About CatalisCatalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government - municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information about Catalis and its range of solutions, please visit www.catalisgov.com About Can/Am TechnologiesTeller Cashiering is the leading cloud-based payments solution for government agencies in North America. The Unified Teller Payment Hub solution offers a single source for all payments, is easy to use, and offers point of sale, back office, and electronic revenue submission with workflow. Teller is integrated with over 90 companies associated with local government and is SOC2 certified.

