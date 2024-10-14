InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Perforated Paper or Plastic Wrappers for Easy and Convenient Opening

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willie F. of Ft Worth, TX is the creator of Perforated Wrappers, a design modification to existing paper or plastic wrappers that integrates a perforation to allow for easy opening. The wrappers are universal and can be manufactured to accommodate any type of product that utilizes paper or plastic wrapping. A simple perforator matching the style of perforation (A, B, C, or D) required on the wrappers can be installed on the wrapping machine, allowing the perforation at the right position on the wrappers for optimal performance.There is no limit as to what type of item can be stored within the perforated wrappers. Users can easily open straws, plasticware, and numerous other items by simply tearing away the perforation and pulling out the item. Ultimately, the perforation prevents users from damaging their product while opening it.The market for plastic and paper wrappers for straws, plasticware, and similar single-use products is evolving due to several factors, including sustainability trends, hygiene concerns, and consumer convenience. Specifically, there is a high demand for perforated wrappers that are easy to open, driven by a combination of usability and practicality. Both paper and plastic wrappers are exceptionally popular in industries like food service, hospitality, and healthcare fields. The market for new products in this industry is vast, and innovative and versatile products like the Perforated Wrappers can gain a foothold due to their ease of use and improvement on environmental sustainability.Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been heightened focus on hygiene in public settings. Individually wrapped items, such as straws and plasticware, are seen to maintain cleanliness, especially in food and healthcare industries. Perforated wrappers offer an easy-to-open option that minimizes contact, enhancing hygiene by reducing the need to touch the product directly. Combined with its eco-friendliness and convenient usage, the Perforated Wrappers would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.Willie filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Perforated Wrappers product(s). Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Perforated Wrappers can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

