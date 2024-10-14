Submit Release
Lottery’s September Transfer Exceeds $9 Million

Proceeds earmarked for roads, bridges, education

JACKSON, MISS. –The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its September transfer of $9,007,892.27 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. 

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Mississippi Lottery has transferred nearly $27.6 million to the state for Fiscal year 2025, which began July 1, 2024. Since sales began in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has transferred more than $418 million to the state for roads and bridges, plus more than $188 million for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® jackpot is $388 million, with a cash value of $186.7 million. Lotto America’s® jackpot is $11.65 million, with a cash value of $5.6 million. The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5®, which draws daily, is worth $52,000. Tuesday’s Mega Millions® jackpot is an annuitized $169 million, with a cash value of $80 million.

