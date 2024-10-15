Carolina Hemp Hut Hillsborough Wins Best of the Triangle Award for Second Year Running

Carolina Hemp Hut has extended their winning streak for their Orange County location in the IndyWeek Best of awards. Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores IndyWeek Best of the Triangle Award: Best of Durham County has been earned by Carolina Hemp Hut for 2024

This prestigious accolade underscores the dedication and excellence of the team at Carolina Hemp Hut

Winning again underscores our commitment to quality and community, prioritizing healing and empowerment for our customers.” — Mary Lopez Carter, founder

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut is thrilled to announce that its Hillsborough Dispensary has been named the “Best CBD/Head

Shop” in Orange and Chatham Counties by IndyWeek for the second consecutive year. This prestigious accolade underscores the dedication and excellence of the team at Carolina Hemp Hut, who continue to set the benchmark for quality and service in the hemp industry.

Founded in 2018 by Mary Lopez Carter, Carolina Hemp Hut was inspired by a personal journey to find better health options using hemp products. Since then, the business has grown to operate two professional hemp dispensaries and an online store, all driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement.

Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Education

Carolina Hemp Hut is renowned for its exceptional selection of high-quality, lab-tested products, ranging from CBD to other beneficial cannabinoids. Our team undergoes over 100 hours of rigorous training and continuous education to provide knowledgeable, personalized guidance to our customers. This dedication ensures that every customer receives the best advice and products tailored to their health needs, often receiving referrals from medical professionals and holistic care centers across the Triangle.

Community Engagement and Customer Service Excellence

Our Hillsborough location's consistent high ratings on platforms such as Google and Yelp reflect our unwavering commitment to customer service. Carolina Hemp Hut actively participates in community events like Hillsborough's Hog Day and Mebane's Dogwood Festival, offering free educational classes to demystify hemp's healing potential beyond recreational use. Our goal is to empower customers with knowledge and provide access to products that promote holistic well-being.

Competitive Pricing Through High Volume Sales

By maintaining a high volume of sales, Carolina Hemp Hut offers competitive pricing, often outperforming tobacco shops, hemp stores, and even grocery outlets in affordability. Our focus on quality and volume allows us to provide exceptional value without compromising on the integrity of our products.

A Vision for Healing

Unlike typical head shops or vape stores, Carolina Hemp Hut prioritizes healing over the high. We strive to collaborate with medical professionals to create comprehensive wellness packages, ensuring our customers receive holistic support alongside their hemp products.

The Best of the Triangle accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Carolina Hemp Hut team. We are honored to receive this recognition from IndyWeek and remain committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our community.

Visit our award-winning Hillsborough dispensary or explore our offerings online to discover how Carolina Hemp Hut can support your health journey with top-tier hemp products.

For media inquiries:

Cris Montoya

General Manager

Carolina Hemp Hut stores

855-HEMP-OIL

cris@CarolinaHempHut.com

About Carolina Hemp Hut:

Carolina Hemp Hut is a leading provider of premium hemp products, dedicated to enhancing customer health and well-being through quality products and informed guidance. Established in 2018, we continue to serve the Triangle area with integrity and a commitment to excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.